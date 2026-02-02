Cadillac's decision to hire experienced veterans over promising rookies appears to be paying immediate dividends. Following the American team's first proper test in Barcelona, Team Principal Graeme Lowdon expressed his delight at how Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas are accelerating the team's learning curve. Despite having only four days of total running in their history, the operation is already functioning smoothly thanks to the guidance of their drivers.

Experience Over Youth

Lowdon noted that for a rookie driver, the environment of a brand-new team with a brand-new car would be "extremely difficult." However, Pérez and Bottas, who both spent 2025 on the sidelines, have seamlessly integrated into the garage, helping engineers refine procedures and pinpoint issues. "We are already reaping the benefits," Lowdon said. "You can see how both drivers help the mechanics with targeted feedback."

Stability Before Speed

While the lap times were not the primary focus, Lowdon emphasized that the week was about establishing reliability and stability. With the systems now proven, the focus will shift to pure performance at the upcoming test in Bahrain. Cadillac knows they have a mountain to climb, but with two race winners in the cockpit guiding the development direction, they are confident they are climbing the right path.