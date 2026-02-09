user icon
Ocon’s Undying Ambition: "Why Would I Train This Hard for 10th Place?"

Esteban Ocon is entering his second season with the Haas F1 Team with a mindset that some might call delusional, but he calls necessary. Despite a difficult 2025 campaign where he was outshone by his younger teammate, Oliver Bearman, the Frenchman is refusing to temper his expectations. Ocon finished the previous championship in 15th place with 38 points, while Bearman secured 13th with 41 points. Yet, as the 2026 regulations offer a "reset" for the entire grid, Ocon is once again talking about the world title. 

The Dream of the Podium 

In a candid discussion with the international media, Ocon was blunt about his motivations. "Yes, of course, otherwise I wouldn't be here," he stated when asked if he still believes he can be World Champion. "I wouldn't be competing at this stage of my career if I didn't. That is what I dream of for the future." 

Ocon points to the rapid ascent of Lando Norris as proof that fortunes in Formula 1 can change overnight. He recalled the early races of 2023, where he was fighting wheel-to-wheel with the McLaren driver for sixth or seventh place. Within months, Norris was in a race-winning car. Ocon believes that by being in the "right place at the right time," any driver of his calibre can make the leap to the front of the grid. 

The Haas Reality 

The reality at Haas, however, is more grounded. The team had a productive first week in Barcelona, completing many laps despite a few "minor issues." But even with the radical new rules, few expect the American team to be fighting for podiums or wins in the immediate future. 

For Ocon, the grind of fighting for tenth place is merely a means to an end. "Why else would I train so hard and fight so hard for tenth place? That's what we're doing right now, but it's not really what you dream of," he admitted. His message is clear: he is not in F1 to make up the numbers, and he refuses to give up on the ultimate prize. 

