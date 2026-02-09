user icon
icon

Lando Norris Navigates the "Lift-and-Coast" Era of F1

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Lando Norris Navigates the "Lift-and-Coast" Era of F1

Lando Norris may be the reigning World Champion, but even he admits that the 2026 Formula 1 cars have forced him to unlearn everything he thought he knew about fast driving. As the sport enters a "new era" defined by radical engine and aerodynamic shifts, the challenge for the drivers has moved from pure bravery to complex energy management. Following a productive but eye-opening first test in Barcelona, the McLaren star has offered a candid look at why these cars are so counter-intuitive to drive. 

The End of "Flat Out" 

For decades, the goal of a qualifying lap was simple: keep the throttle pinned for as long as possible. Under the new regulations, that logic has been turned on its head. Norris explained that because of the way the new hybrid batteries deploy and recover energy, drivers are now forced to "lift" off the gas in places that were previously taken at full throttle. 

More about Lando Norris Zak Brown: Lando Norris Has the "Hunger" of Schumacher and Verstappen

Zak Brown: Lando Norris Has the "Hunger" of Schumacher and Verstappen

Feb 11
 Lando Norris Embraces New Status: "We Are the Hunted Now"

Lando Norris Embraces New Status: "We Are the Hunted Now"

Feb 11

"It was really great fun to drive the new cars, but it’s certainly different," Norris remarked. "If you're on a fast lap and you suddenly have to lift, that's definitely not what you're used to. You don't get taught that in karting—you never did that there." 

The Battery Battle 

The biggest hurdle comes at the end of the lap. Norris described the frustration of approaching the final corner and the start-finish line, ready to give it everything, only to be throttled back by the car's energy recovery system. "You can't go full throttle in the last corner because of your battery," he explained. "As soon as you cross the line, you have to lift again. That's certainly not how you would normally think about a fast qualifying lap."

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,430
  • Podiums 44
  • Grand Prix 152
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar