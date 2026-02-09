user icon
Verstappen Stunned by RB22 Reliability Amid Engine Shift

Verstappen Stunned by RB22 Reliability Amid Engine Shift

Max Verstappen has kicked off his latest title defense with a sense of cautious optimism that has quickly turned into genuine surprise. Heading into the first week of testing in Barcelona, the narrative surrounding Red Bull Racing was one of managed expectations. The team had been vocal about the immense challenge of debuting their first-ever proprietary power unit, developed in conjunction with Ford, even going so far as to warn that the early season could be marred by technical failures. 

Exceeding Expectations 

However, the reality on the ground in Spain told a very different story. Far from the anticipated struggles, the RB22 proved to be a remarkably stable platform from the very first day. According to Nelson Piquet Jr., the Dutchman was "stunned" by the car's initial performance and reliability. Verstappen, who is known for maintaining a somewhat "pessimistic" or realistic outlook to avoid overhyping his machinery, reportedly told Piquet how impressed he was that the car could easily exceed a hundred laps in a single session. 

The new Red Bull Powertrains unit functioned exactly as intended, allowing the team to move past basic system checks and into performance testing far earlier than expected. Aside from a minor setback involving a crash by junior driver Isack Hadjar, the week was nearly spotless for the defending champions. They even managed to post several competitive lap times, signaling that their "smart" aerodynamic concept is working in harmony with the new Ford-backed engine. 

