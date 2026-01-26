user icon
Pérez and Bottas Ready to Lead Cadillac's Charge

Pérez and Bottas Ready to Lead Cadillac’s Charge

Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas are heading into the new season with a shared sense of purpose as they lead Cadillac’s historic entry into Formula 1. Both veteran drivers are returning to the grid after a brief hiatus, and they are adamant that the American team is not joining the sport simply to fill a gap. In a recent discussion, Pérez and Bottas expressed their firm belief that Cadillac has the resources and the ambition to challenge for trophies and disrupt the established hierarchy. 

Experience as a Competitive Advantage 

The pairing of Pérez and Bottas provides Cadillac with one of the most experienced lineups on the grid. Between them, they have seen almost every technical era and political shift in the sport over the last decade. Pérez noted that this wealth of experience is exactly what a new team needs to accelerate its development. He believes that building a team from the ground up is a unique challenge that requires drivers who can provide precise feedback and help establish a professional winning culture from day one. 

Pérez, who faced a difficult exit from Red Bull in 2024, sees the Cadillac project as the perfect opportunity for a fresh start. He is "convinced" that the team can develop rapidly and achieve great things in a relatively short period. For Bottas, the goal is equally clear: to use his knowledge from his championship-winning days at Mercedes to help the American manufacturer reach the podium as quickly as possible. 

Not Just Making Up the Numbers 

Cadillac’s entry as the eleventh team on the grid has been met with significant excitement, particularly in the United States. Bottas and Pérez are aware of the expectations but remain focused on the technical work required to make the car competitive. They emphasized that Cadillac is here to "do big things" and win prizes, rather than just participating for the sake of it. With a major manufacturer behind them and two proven race-winners in the cockpit, Cadillac is positioning itself as a serious threat to the mid-field as they begin their journey in 2026. 

