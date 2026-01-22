Max Verstappen’s 2025 season will be remembered as one of the most intense of his career, but for the Dutchman, the biggest changes happened away from the race track. Alongside a fierce title fight with Lando Norris, Verstappen welcomed his first daughter, Lily, with partner Kelly Piquet. As he prepares for the new 2026 era, the four-time champion has credited fatherhood with providing him with a much-needed sense of balance and perspective.

A Normal Life Outside the Paddock

The timing of the birth was so critical that Verstappen arrived later than planned for the Miami Grand Prix last season to remain in Monaco with Kelly. Now nearly a year into his journey as a father, Verstappen admits that he really needed the shift in focus that a child provides. He emphasized that away from the high-speed drama of the paddock, he views himself as a normal person who enjoys spending time with his family, including their collection of cats and dogs.

During the recent winter break, Verstappen escaped the chaos of Formula 1 by travelling to Brazil to spend the New Year with Kelly’s family. He described the trip as a vital reset after a season that saw not only a narrow championship loss but also significant upheaval within the Red Bull leadership following the departure of Christian Horner. This period of relaxation has been essential as he prepares for the technical reset of the 2026 regulations.

Resetting for the New Era

Verstappen returns to the cockpit in 2026 with a completely new car and a fresh partnership between Red Bull and Ford. While the competitive landscape is uncertain, he enters the season with a more mature outlook, aided by the stability of his personal life. Former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko noted that Verstappen has reached a point where he no longer requires external guidance, leading a balanced life that only enhances his performance on the track.

As he begins his pursuit of reclaiming the world title, Verstappen’s focus is on the future. With a new daughter to cheer him on and a reset mind, the Dutchman is ready to tackle the challenges of the 2026 regulations with the same tenacity that earned him his first four championships, but with a new-found peace away from the asphalt.