user icon
icon

Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

Max Verstappen’s 2025 season will be remembered as one of the most intense of his career, but for the Dutchman, the biggest changes happened away from the race track. Alongside a fierce title fight with Lando Norris, Verstappen welcomed his first daughter, Lily, with partner Kelly Piquet. As he prepares for the new 2026 era, the four-time champion has credited fatherhood with providing him with a much-needed sense of balance and perspective. 

A Normal Life Outside the Paddock 

The timing of the birth was so critical that Verstappen arrived later than planned for the Miami Grand Prix last season to remain in Monaco with Kelly. Now nearly a year into his journey as a father, Verstappen admits that he really needed the shift in focus that a child provides. He emphasized that away from the high-speed drama of the paddock, he views himself as a normal person who enjoys spending time with his family, including their collection of cats and dogs. 

More about Max Verstappen McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

Jan 23
 Max Verstappen Indifferent to Pursuit of Fifth World Title

Max Verstappen Indifferent to Pursuit of Fifth World Title

Jan 22

During the recent winter break, Verstappen escaped the chaos of Formula 1 by travelling to Brazil to spend the New Year with Kelly’s family. He described the trip as a vital reset after a season that saw not only a narrow championship loss but also significant upheaval within the Red Bull leadership following the departure of Christian Horner. This period of relaxation has been essential as he prepares for the technical reset of the 2026 regulations. 

Resetting for the New Era 

Verstappen returns to the cockpit in 2026 with a completely new car and a fresh partnership between Red Bull and Ford. While the competitive landscape is uncertain, he enters the season with a more mature outlook, aided by the stability of his personal life. Former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko noted that Verstappen has reached a point where he no longer requires external guidance, leading a balanced life that only enhances his performance on the track. 

As he begins his pursuit of reclaiming the world title, Verstappen’s focus is on the future. With a new daughter to cheer him on and a reset mind, the Dutchman is ready to tackle the challenges of the 2026 regulations with the same tenacity that earned him his first four championships, but with a new-found peace away from the asphalt.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar