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Max Verstappen reflects on his journey from rookie to world star

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Max Verstappen reflects on his journey from rookie to world star

Max Verstappen has firmly established himself as one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1, building a reputation that transcends the boundaries of the sport. As he enters a new phase of his career, the Dutchman recently took a moment to reflect on his rapid rise from a sixteen-year-old rookie to a four-time world champion. Looking back at his debut victory with Red Bull Racing in 2016, Verstappen admits the feeling of belonging at the front came much sooner than expected. 

From the paddock to the podium 

Verstappen’s entry into Formula 1 was unprecedented, making his Grand Prix debut at just seventeen years old with Toro Rosso. However, it was his promotion to Red Bull Racing in Spain that truly shocked the world. Reflecting on a photo of his younger self celebrating that first victory, Verstappen joked to The Times about how much his appearance has changed, but noted the win was the moment he realized he could compete with the elite. 

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"That was the moment I felt: okay, now I can really show myself at the front," Verstappen explained. He noted that despite having only one season of mid-field experience, he felt naturally at home in the high-pressure environment of a top team. This comfort was largely due to his upbringing; as the son of Jos Verstappen, Max literally grew up in the paddock, making the transition to the spotlight feel like a natural progression rather than an overwhelming shock. 

The ultimate goal fulfilled 

While he has many victories to his name, Verstappen identifies his first world title in 2021 as the most iconic moment of his career. The dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi remains etched in his memory as the completion of a lifelong dream. For Max, becoming world champion was the ultimate objective he and his father had worked toward since his earliest days in karting. 

"That moment felt to me as if I had completed my dream in Formula 1," he said. "Becoming world champion was always the ultimate goal of my career." Verstappen explained that while his hunger for winning remains, that first title shifted his perspective. Having achieved his primary ambition, everything that has followed serves as a bonus to an already historic career, allowing him to race with a sense of fulfillment that few others achieve.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
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3
McLaren
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Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
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12
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8
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9
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain
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United States of America
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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