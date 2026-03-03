Haas rookie Oliver Bearman has revealed how a fierce on-track battle with Max Verstappen forced him to fundamentally change his approach to racing at the highest level. Reflecting on his first full season in Formula 1, the young Briton admitted that fighting the four-time world champion requires a level of aggression and defensive precision that other drivers do not demand.

"No room for a single centimeter"

The duel took place during last year’s Mexico Grand Prix, where Bearman found himself fighting among the leaders in a standout performance. Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Bearman explained that while Verstappen didn't necessarily put more pressure on him than others, the Dutchman's reputation for never yielding is always in the back of a driver's mind. He knew that any mistake would be punished instantly.

"You know how aggressive he is. You know that if you give him a centimeter too much space, he will go for it fully and won't let you get away with the smallest conceivable error," Bearman noted. He admitted that he had to abandon his traditional line through corners to ensure he left Verstappen absolutely no gap to exploit. It was a high-stakes game of chicken that left a lasting impression on the rookie.

Learning from the world champion

Bearman cherished the opportunity to test himself against the man he considers the best in the world and hopes for more encounters in the future. He noted that instead of preparing for the best exit—as he would against most other rivals—he had to focus entirely on defensive positioning to prevent Verstappen from getting a nose in. It was a mental shift from "fastest lap" to "survival."

"It's not that he did anything different than usual. It's just that you think: 'It's Max, he's the best,'" Bearman recalled. "I told myself: 'No, this is Max. If I give him a little more space... he takes his chance and overtakes me. I don't have that chance. I have to stay as close as possible and give him no room.'" This defensive masterclass helped Bearman secure a strong result and proved he could hang with the best.