As Red Bull Racing faces a potential shift in the competitive landscape, the future of four-time world champion Max Verstappen has become a central topic of debate. Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Verstappen faces a pivotal choice between his sporting ambitions and his financial interests. If Red Bull continues to lose ground to the likes of McLaren and Mercedes, Verstappen may have to decide what truly motivates him at this stage of his career.

The power shift in negotiations

Montoya argues that Verstappen’s leverage depends entirely on whether he is chasing a winning car or a massive paycheck. "If you as a team have the fastest car and Max knocks on your door, you talk about a very different amount than when you absolutely want to bring him in," Montoya explained to Vision4Sport. This dynamic changes the power balance at the negotiating table significantly, especially with teams that already have competitive driver pairings.

The Colombian suggests that if a team is already dominant, the power sits with the team principal rather than the driver. "If you win everything and Max wants to sign with you, you hold the strings. He can say he earns 70 million, but such a team can calmly answer: we offer you 20," Montoya noted. It becomes a question of whether Verstappen is willing to take a significant pay cut to ensure he remains in a position to win more world championships.

Would top teams disrupt their lineup?

Montoya also questions whether teams like Mercedes or McLaren truly need Verstappen if they are already winning championships. Bringing in a superstar like Verstappen could mean making difficult choices regarding young talents like Andrea Kimi Antonelli or disrupting a harmonious pairing like Norris and Piastri. Ultimately, Montoya believes Verstappen has earned enough to prioritize "sporting honor," but warns that the market dynamics for a superstar can flip if the team already has the best product.

"Max loves a challenge, we know that. But is he racing for the money or the glory? That is the real question," Montoya added. He believes Verstappen will always try to get the maximum out of any deal, but the era of blank checks might be ending if the teams at the front of the grid feel they can win without him.