Max Verstappen is set to return to the cockpit of a GT3 machine in the near future. The four-time world champion will compete in the prestigious 24 Hours of the Nürburgring behind the wheel of a Mercedes, expressing his deep passion for the legendary German circuit. Verstappen is no stranger to success on the Nordschleife; last year, he won the NSL9 in a Ferrari alongside teammate Chris Lulham after a commanding performance that impressed the endurance racing community.

Potential for more GT3 outings

The Dutchman’s schedule could see a significant increase in GT3 appearances over the coming month. Due to the ongoing and volatile geopolitical situation in the Middle East, there is a substantial possibility that the upcoming Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be cancelled. While Verstappen has not yet confirmed if he will participate in other categories during any potential F1 calendar gaps, he remains very open to the possibility of additional racing.

"This was already planned, regardless of what else I’m driving this year," Verstappen stated during a press conference in China. He admitted that while he wishes he were having more fun in Formula 1 at the moment, he is grateful that Red Bull Racing allows him the flexibility to explore these external racing interests while still under contract.

Finding freedom outside the F1 paddock

Verstappen has been increasingly vocal about his frustrations with the current state of Formula 1, particularly the heavy emphasis on battery and tire management under the 2026 regulations. He noted that the atmosphere at the Nürburgring offers a refreshing and necessary contrast to the highly pressurized and often corporate F1 environment.

"It’s a different environment in the paddock—more old-school and less political, which I enjoy more. I can probably be more of myself there," Verstappen explained. He added that endurance racing is something he has wanted to do since watching his father, Jos Verstappen, compete during his own childhood. At 28 years old, Max believes now is the perfect age to explore these challenges rather than waiting until his 40s.