Despite Mercedes securing a dominant one-two finish at the season opener in Australia, team principal Toto Wolff remains realistic about the state of the new regulations. While George Russell took the victory ahead of rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli to set the early championship pace, the weekend sparked intense debate throughout the paddock regarding the direction of the 2026 technical rules.

Listening to driver and fan feedback

Vocal critics, including Max Verstappen and reigning world champion Lando Norris, have highlighted the difficulties of the new era, specifically the constant and distracting need to manage and recharge battery energy during a single lap. Wolff admitted that such a radical shift in the sport's DNA will inevitably require fine-tuning from the FIA and FOM.

"Melbourne was an intense first weekend that provided plenty of spectacle, but there are things that still need to be adjusted and improved," Wolff stated. He emphasized the importance of listening to both the drivers and the fans to understand which elements of the new racing product are working and which are negatively impacting the show.

A difficult challenge ahead in Shanghai

Mercedes does not expect the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix to be a simple repeat of their Australian success. Wolff noted that Ferrari remained a constant threat in Melbourne and believes other teams, like McLaren and Red Bull, have yet to unlock their full potential. The addition of the Sprint format in Shanghai adds another layer of complexity that could shake up the order.

"With only one hour of practice during a Sprint weekend, it will be even harder to get the setup right," Wolff explained. Given how close the gap was in Melbourne, he anticipates a fierce battle for supremacy as teams gain more experience with their new machinery. Mercedes is braced for a fight as they look to maintain their early season momentum.