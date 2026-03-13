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Norris: McLaren must look inward to close the gap to Mercedes

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Norris: McLaren must look inward to close the gap to Mercedes

Reigning world champion Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that Mercedes is withholding technical information from its customer teams after the Silver Arrows' dominant one-two finish in Australia. Norris believes the gap between the works Mercedes team and McLaren is entirely down to McLaren’s own preparation and the optimization of their package. 

Analyzing the Melbourne deficit 

Norris finished more than 50 seconds behind George Russell in the season opener, a staggering margin for a team that had won back-to-back constructors' titles. He attributed part of the struggle to the unique nature of the Melbourne circuit, which required significant "lift and coast" tactics and energy management that seemed to favor the Mercedes package over the McLaren. 

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"We are in close contact with the people at HPP, and there is really no problem there," Norris clarified. He admitted that McLaren started certain development processes later than some of their rivals, leaving them "behind the curve" and forced to discover critical aspects of the car's behavior during the first race weekend rather than during pre-season testing. 

Aiming for a stronger showing in China 

Norris expects the hierarchy to look different at the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix. He believes the Shanghai circuit will be less demanding on the power unit's energy management, which should allow McLaren to sit much closer to the top of the field. The focus for the Woking squad is now on maximizing their existing package and refining internal processes to recover the form that brought them consecutive titles.

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren

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Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
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Ferrari
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Haas F1
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5
Red Bull Racing
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,445
  • Podiums 44
  • Grand Prix 154
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
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McLaren
McLaren
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