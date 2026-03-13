Reigning world champion Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that Mercedes is withholding technical information from its customer teams after the Silver Arrows' dominant one-two finish in Australia. Norris believes the gap between the works Mercedes team and McLaren is entirely down to McLaren’s own preparation and the optimization of their package.

Analyzing the Melbourne deficit

Norris finished more than 50 seconds behind George Russell in the season opener, a staggering margin for a team that had won back-to-back constructors' titles. He attributed part of the struggle to the unique nature of the Melbourne circuit, which required significant "lift and coast" tactics and energy management that seemed to favor the Mercedes package over the McLaren.

"We are in close contact with the people at HPP, and there is really no problem there," Norris clarified. He admitted that McLaren started certain development processes later than some of their rivals, leaving them "behind the curve" and forced to discover critical aspects of the car's behavior during the first race weekend rather than during pre-season testing.

Aiming for a stronger showing in China

Norris expects the hierarchy to look different at the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix. He believes the Shanghai circuit will be less demanding on the power unit's energy management, which should allow McLaren to sit much closer to the top of the field. The focus for the Woking squad is now on maximizing their existing package and refining internal processes to recover the form that brought them consecutive titles.