Max Verstappen made it clear during the Australian Grand Prix weekend that he remains a staunch critic of the new Formula 1 regulations. The Dutchman, who experienced a frustrating weekend on track, continues to insist that the current technical direction does not fit the pinnacle of motorsport. However, despite his vocal disapproval of the rules, he was quick to offer high praise for the efforts of his team and the dedicated engine department at Milton Keynes.

Highs and lows in Australia

Verstappen's weekend was a mixture of technical protest and on-track struggle. After being a vocal critic in every session, his qualifying went awry for unclear reasons, leading to a crash that forced him to start the race from the very back in 20th position. Despite the massive setback, he managed a strong recovery drive through the field to finish in sixth place, showcasing the underlying pace of the car.

While the result did not leave him entirely satisfied, Verstappen expressed deep pride in the potential of the RB22. "There is certainly potential in our car," he told international media. "The engine side doesn't even look that bad. Our lack of speed is half car and half engine. That's not bad and those are things you can improve. It is really not as if there is something shockingly wrong."

Pride in the Red Bull engine department

Verstappen emphasized that while he disagrees with the sport's new hybrid direction, he believes Red Bull has the tools and the talent to compete at the front. He gave special credit to the motor department for delivering a strong product under the complex new 2026 guidelines, especially considering the departure of long-time partners.

"I may be quite negative about the new rules, but I am really very proud of the team and the people in the engine department," Verstappen said. "Those guys have done a fantastic job. From that perspective, I am very happy to be able to work with them." The Dutchman's focus now shifts to refining the package and optimizing battery deployment as the team looks to close the gap to the early front-runners in the coming races.