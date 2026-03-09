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Max Verstappen praises Red Bull's hard work despite 2026 rule frustrations

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Max Verstappen praises Red Bull's hard work despite 2026 rule frustrations

Max Verstappen made it clear during the Australian Grand Prix weekend that he remains a staunch critic of the new Formula 1 regulations. The Dutchman, who experienced a frustrating weekend on track, continues to insist that the current technical direction does not fit the pinnacle of motorsport. However, despite his vocal disapproval of the rules, he was quick to offer high praise for the efforts of his team and the dedicated engine department at Milton Keynes. 

Highs and lows in Australia 

Verstappen's weekend was a mixture of technical protest and on-track struggle. After being a vocal critic in every session, his qualifying went awry for unclear reasons, leading to a crash that forced him to start the race from the very back in 20th position. Despite the massive setback, he managed a strong recovery drive through the field to finish in sixth place, showcasing the underlying pace of the car. 

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While the result did not leave him entirely satisfied, Verstappen expressed deep pride in the potential of the RB22. "There is certainly potential in our car," he told international media. "The engine side doesn't even look that bad. Our lack of speed is half car and half engine. That's not bad and those are things you can improve. It is really not as if there is something shockingly wrong." 

Pride in the Red Bull engine department 

Verstappen emphasized that while he disagrees with the sport's new hybrid direction, he believes Red Bull has the tools and the talent to compete at the front. He gave special credit to the motor department for delivering a strong product under the complex new 2026 guidelines, especially considering the departure of long-time partners. 

"I may be quite negative about the new rules, but I am really very proud of the team and the people in the engine department," Verstappen said. "Those guys have done a fantastic job. From that perspective, I am very happy to be able to work with them." The Dutchman's focus now shifts to refining the package and optimizing battery deployment as the team looks to close the gap to the early front-runners in the coming races.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Pos
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Mercedes
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Ferrari
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McLaren
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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