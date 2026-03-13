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Pérez warns of potential for heavy crashes under new rules

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Pérez warns of potential for heavy crashes under new rules

The 2026 Formula 1 regulations have introduced significant safety concerns among the drivers, with Cadillac’s Sergio Pérez warning that a major accident is "only a matter of time." The primary source of anxiety centers on the new power units and the heightened difficulty of the launch procedure at the start of the race. 

The danger of power unit stalls 

The new hybrid engines are notoriously difficult to start, requiring drivers to hold high RPMs for at least ten seconds to spin up the turbocharger. If this process fails even slightly, the car can easily fall into anti-stall, leaving a stationary vehicle in the middle of a high-speed grid launch. This creates a massive speed differential that could lead to catastrophic consequences. 

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This danger was nearly realized in Australia when Liam Lawson lost power at the start, forcing Franco Colapinto into a desperate evasive maneuver to avoid a massive collision. Pérez argued that the extreme speeds reached within the first few seconds of a race make any stationary car on the grid a life-threatening hazard for those starting further back. 

A call for urgent intervention 

Pérez believes the current technical requirements for starting the car are simply too complex and inconsistent for a professional racing series. He expressed frustration to international media, noting that the sport is playing a dangerous game by ignoring these early warning signs. As the grid heads to China, the pressure on the FIA to address these start-line vulnerabilities and simplify the procedure continues to mount. 

F1 News Sergio Perez Cadillac

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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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17 - Apr 19
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Monte Carlo
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Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez
  • Team Cadillac F1
  • Points 1,450
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 209
  • Country MX
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (36)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, MX
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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Cadillac
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