The 2026 Formula 1 regulations have introduced significant safety concerns among the drivers, with Cadillac’s Sergio Pérez warning that a major accident is "only a matter of time." The primary source of anxiety centers on the new power units and the heightened difficulty of the launch procedure at the start of the race.

The danger of power unit stalls

The new hybrid engines are notoriously difficult to start, requiring drivers to hold high RPMs for at least ten seconds to spin up the turbocharger. If this process fails even slightly, the car can easily fall into anti-stall, leaving a stationary vehicle in the middle of a high-speed grid launch. This creates a massive speed differential that could lead to catastrophic consequences.

This danger was nearly realized in Australia when Liam Lawson lost power at the start, forcing Franco Colapinto into a desperate evasive maneuver to avoid a massive collision. Pérez argued that the extreme speeds reached within the first few seconds of a race make any stationary car on the grid a life-threatening hazard for those starting further back.

A call for urgent intervention

Pérez believes the current technical requirements for starting the car are simply too complex and inconsistent for a professional racing series. He expressed frustration to international media, noting that the sport is playing a dangerous game by ignoring these early warning signs. As the grid heads to China, the pressure on the FIA to address these start-line vulnerabilities and simplify the procedure continues to mount.