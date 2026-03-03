user icon
icon

Verstappen’s manager: "Zak Brown still dreams about Max!"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen’s manager: "Zak Brown still dreams about Max!"

Max Verstappen’s late-season surge last year left a lasting impression on the McLaren pit wall. Although the Red Bull driver narrowly missed out on taking the title from Lando Norris in a dramatic Abu Dhabi finale, his manager, Raymond Vermeulen, believes the performance has given the team massive confidence for the 2026 season. The psychological impact of Verstappen's relentless pursuit is something the team hopes to exploit as the new season begins. 

Verstappen’s "horror film" comeback 

Verstappen mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half of last year, finishing on the podium in every single Grand Prix following the summer break. His relentless pursuit forced McLaren into high-pressure situations, with CEO Zak Brown famously describing Verstappen as a "horror film character" who simply refused to go away regardless of how many hits he took. Verstappen capitalized on several McLaren reliability issues and strategic errors to force a title showdown that few thought possible in the summer. 

More about Max Verstappen Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Mar 18
 Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Mar 18

Manager Raymond Vermeulen notes that this pressure began to weigh heavily on McLaren’s internal systems and decision-making. "You could see we started putting pressure on McLaren's system. That is very good for the sport and for Max," Vermeulen said in the new season of Lion Unleashed on Viaplay. He added with a grin that Brown likely still wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about the Dutchman's pace and the narrow margin by which they secured the championship. 

Looking ahead to the Australian opener 

As the new season kicks off in Melbourne this weekend, the pecking order remains unclear among the top four teams: McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Vermeulen is eager to see if Verstappen can maintain that psychological edge over Norris and Oscar Piastri. The manager believes that the freedom McLaren gave their drivers to fight each other last year played into Verstappen's hands, and he is curious to see if the Woking team will change their approach to protect their lead this year.

"I think Zak still dreams about Max sometimes," Vermeulen noted. "So let’s see if we can make that happen again this year." While Red Bull is no longer the undisputed benchmark, the combination of Verstappen’s talent and their strategic execution makes them a threat that McLaren clearly still fears. The battle for the 2026 crown starts now, and the mental games are already in full swing.

F1 News Max Verstappen Zak Brown Raymond Vermeulen Red Bull Racing McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar