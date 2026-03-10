Despite frequent rumors linking him to rival teams, Max Verstappen has once again reaffirmed his loyalty to Red Bull Racing. The four-time world champion, who is under contract until 2028, recently shared that his ultimate goal is to complete his entire Formula 1 career with the Milton Keynes-based squad. This loyalty stands out in a paddock where driver movements are often the primary source of drama.

Loyalty in a changing environment

Verstappen’s journey with the Red Bull family began in 2015 with Toro Rosso before his promotion to the senior team in 2016. While the team has seen significant personnel changes over the last 18 months, Verstappen remains the stable core of the operation. He noted the irony of the situation, as drivers are typically the ones moving while technical staff and management remain.

"I have been loyal to the team for a long time," Verstappen told The Times. "They know that loyalty is very important to me. It's important to feel like you can be yourself within a team. At this point in my career, that is almost as important as performance." Verstappen emphasized that the human element and the feeling of home are what keep him from looking at the garages of Mercedes or Aston Martin.

Verstappen revealed that his desire to remain a "one-team man" was a dream he shared with the late Red Bull founder, Dietrich Mateschitz. Before Mateschitz passed away, Verstappen personally told him that his goal was to stay with the team forever and build a lasting legacy that transcended individual championships.

"I am really very happy that I was able to tell him before his death that it is my goal to make that dream come true," Verstappen shared. By rejecting recent interest from other top-tier teams, the Dutchman is making good on that promise as he continues to lead Red Bull into its new era with its own powertrain department. He believes that the stability of staying in one place allows for a deeper level of collaboration that ultimately leads to more success on track.