Life Racing Engines
Life Racing Engines
- Team name Life Racing Engines
- Base Formigine, Italy, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1990
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- 2 comments on Life Racing Engines
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Life Racing Engines
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...01 Apr 2019 10:19
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Liberty won't change F1 approach despite 'strange' criticism
Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has reacted to the meeting of Formula One Promoters' Association (FOPA) last week, stating that the complaints were strange and insisted ...05 Feb 2019 17:25
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Kubica hails achievements of rookie teammate Russell
Robert Kubica has offered praise to teammate George Russell as he prepares for his return to Formula 1 in 2019. The Pole makes his return after spending a year as Williams&...01 Feb 2019 14:14
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Kubica: Most difficult task will be staying in F1
Robert Kubica believes that staying in Formula 1 for the long term will be his most difficult task upon his return this year. Kubica will race with Williams following eight year...29 Jan 2019 16:26
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Kubica return a 'great human story' - Chandhok
Former Grand Prix driver Karun Chandhok says that Robert Kubica's return to Formula 1 is a "great human story". Kubica will make his full-time return after seven y...26 Jan 2019 14:33
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Vandoorne happy to return to 'basics' following F1 exit
Stoffel Vandoorne says that he is enjoying life outside of Formula 1, following his exit from the pinnacle series. Vandoorne raced two seasons with McLaren before being dropped ...18 Jan 2019 09:32
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Alonso will miss 'very special' F1 cars
Fernando Alonso admits that the thrill of driving a Formula 1 car is what he will miss most from the sport. The Spaniard will not compete in the 2019 season, having spent 1...17 Jan 2019 12:05
01 Apr 2019 10:19
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05 Feb 2019 17:25
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01 Feb 2019 14:14
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29 Jan 2019 16:26
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26 Jan 2019 14:33
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18 Jan 2019 09:32
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17 Jan 2019 12:05
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12:05F1
History Life Racing Engines
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Driver#
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Life