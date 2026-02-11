user icon
Lando Norris Embraces New Status: "We Are the Hunted Now"

Lando Norris Embraces New Status: "We Are the Hunted Now"

Lando Norris heads into the 2026 Formula 1 season navigating completely uncharted territory. For his entire career, he and McLaren have played the role of the hunter, chasing down the established elite of Mercedes and Red Bull. Now, having secured his maiden world championship in a thrilling battle against Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris acknowledges that he has become the prey. Yet, rather than shrinking from the pressure of the number 1 plate, the Briton is embracing his new reality as the man to beat. 

A New Era for McLaren 

Speaking from Bahrain ahead of the team's season launch, Norris admitted that his mindset has shifted significantly over the winter. "It was incredible to win the championship with the team I have been with from the beginning," he reflected. The relief of finally achieving his boyhood dream has lifted a significant weight from his shoulders, allowing him to look forward to the title defense with excitement rather than anxiety. 

"We start this year as world champions, and I am curious what we can achieve in this new era of Formula 1," Norris stated. He expressed his delight at seeing the new livery on the MCL40, which carries the colors of their recent success, and took a moment to thank the factory team for their tireless work in building the new car under the pressure of new regulations. 

Ready for the Challenge

Norris also took time to thank the "Papaya Army" for their unwavering support throughout his journey. "I am ready for this year and I can't wait to get back on track and keep going," he declared. With the target firmly painted on his back, Norris is determined to prove that his 2025 triumph was the start of a McLaren dynasty, not a one-off miracle. 

