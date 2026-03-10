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F1 2026: Grand Prix of China schedule and weather outlook

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F1 2026: Grand Prix of China schedule and weather outlook

The 2026 Formula 1 season moves swiftly from Australia to Shanghai for the second round of the championship. Following George Russell's dominant victory for Mercedes in Melbourne, the grid arrives in China with a clearer understanding of the new hierarchy, though the Shanghai International Circuit offers a completely different technical challenge for the new hybrid cars. 

Sprint format and early starts 

The Chinese Grand Prix will host the first Sprint weekend of the season, adding even more complexity to the new regulations. For fans in the Netherlands, the session times are more favorable than the Australian opener, with the main race starting on Sunday morning rather than in the middle of the night. 

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Schedule (Dutch Times): 

● Friday: First Free Practice (04:30), Sprint Qualifying (08:30) 

● Saturday: Sprint Race (04:00), Qualifying (08:00) 

● Sunday: Grand Prix (08:00) 

In the Netherlands, the full race weekend will be broadcast live via Viaplay, F1 TV Pro, and RTL Deutschland, ensuring fans have multiple ways to follow the action in Shanghai. 

Potential for rain in Shanghai 

Weather could play a decisive role this weekend, as forecasts suggest a 25% chance of rain for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Max Verstappen and Red Bull may need to have their intermediate tires ready, as the new 2026 cars have yet to be fully tested in wet racing conditions. The combination of active aerodynamics and high electrical power output makes wet weather a daunting prospect.

This prospect has added another layer of tension to the paddock, as drivers like Oliver Bearman have recently warned that these new, high-management bolides could be particularly dangerous in the rain. With Mercedes and Ferrari currently leading the standings, a wet race could provide the opportunity for Red Bull and McLaren to close the gap through driver skill and strategy. 

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule
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