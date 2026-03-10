The 2026 Formula 1 season moves swiftly from Australia to Shanghai for the second round of the championship. Following George Russell's dominant victory for Mercedes in Melbourne, the grid arrives in China with a clearer understanding of the new hierarchy, though the Shanghai International Circuit offers a completely different technical challenge for the new hybrid cars.

Sprint format and early starts

The Chinese Grand Prix will host the first Sprint weekend of the season, adding even more complexity to the new regulations. For fans in the Netherlands, the session times are more favorable than the Australian opener, with the main race starting on Sunday morning rather than in the middle of the night.

Schedule (Dutch Times):

● Friday: First Free Practice (04:30), Sprint Qualifying (08:30)

● Saturday: Sprint Race (04:00), Qualifying (08:00)

● Sunday: Grand Prix (08:00)

In the Netherlands, the full race weekend will be broadcast live via Viaplay, F1 TV Pro, and RTL Deutschland, ensuring fans have multiple ways to follow the action in Shanghai.

Potential for rain in Shanghai

Weather could play a decisive role this weekend, as forecasts suggest a 25% chance of rain for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Max Verstappen and Red Bull may need to have their intermediate tires ready, as the new 2026 cars have yet to be fully tested in wet racing conditions. The combination of active aerodynamics and high electrical power output makes wet weather a daunting prospect.

This prospect has added another layer of tension to the paddock, as drivers like Oliver Bearman have recently warned that these new, high-management bolides could be particularly dangerous in the rain. With Mercedes and Ferrari currently leading the standings, a wet race could provide the opportunity for Red Bull and McLaren to close the gap through driver skill and strategy.