Lando Norris has sparked widespread conversation in the Formula 1 paddock following a candid interview regarding his ideal future teammate. Despite intense on-track battles over the past several seasons, the McLaren star admitted that he would relish the opportunity to share a garage with Max Verstappen at the Woking-based team.

A benchmark of excellence

During a discussion with McLaren CEO Zak Brown, Norris was asked who he would choose to drive alongside him if he could pick any driver on the grid. Without hesitation, Norris named the reigning world champion. While Norris currently enjoys a strong relationship with teammate Oscar Piastri, he believes that measuring himself against Verstappen is the ultimate test for any driver.

“If I’m free to choose? Then I would take Max,” Norris stated. “We know each other inside and out, and I know exactly how good he is. That would be an incredible benchmark to have.” Norris emphasized that while their rivalry has occasionally pushed them to the limit on the asphalt, their personal relationship has remained built on a foundation of mutual professional respect.

The ultimate challenge

Norris’s comments underscore the high esteem in which he holds Verstappen. For the Briton, the desire to be the best necessitates competing against the best in equal machinery. He believes that having the strongest driver in the field as a teammate would serve as a catalyst for his own personal growth. "You want to measure yourself against the best. If you truly want to know where you stand, you have to sit next to the strongest driver in the field. That would only make me better," he concluded. While a Verstappen-Norris lineup remains a hypothetical dream for fans, Norris’s openness has highlighted the deep respect that exists among the sport's elite.