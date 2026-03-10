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Russell dismisses driver criticism: "If they won, they'd say something different"

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Russell dismisses driver criticism: "If they won, they'd say something different"

George Russell has offered a sharp response to fellow drivers who have criticized the 2026 Formula 1 regulations. Following his commanding victory in Melbourne, the Mercedes driver suggested that the complaints voiced by rivals like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are heavily influenced by their current lack of on-track performance rather than legitimate technical concerns. 

Performance-driven opinions 

Both Verstappen and Norris have been vocal about their distaste for the new generation of cars, specifically citing frustrations with energy management and unpredictable handling. Russell, however, believes the paddock needs to give the new rules time to prove themselves before making definitive judgments that could damage the sport's reputation. 

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"If they had won this weekend, those same people would probably have told a very different story," Russell noted with a wink during the post-race press conference. "That’s just how it works in this sport." He pointed out that while Mercedes struggled against McLaren with the same engine last year, the roles have now reversed under the new regulations, and he sees no reason to complain about the challenge. 

Safety and active aerodynamics

Despite his overall support for the rules, even the race winner admitted that some elements could be improved for better racing. Russell specifically identified the "Straight Mode" of the active aerodynamics as a potential safety concern. He noted that the aggressive shift in the front wing's angle causes significant understeer, making it difficult to follow and overtake safely when leaving a slipstream. 

Russell has asked the FIA to review the aggressiveness of the active aero settings to make racing both better and safer. He believes a more gradual transition would prevent the car from feeling like the front wing has stopped working. However, he maintains that the change in the pecking order is a natural consequence of a regulation reset, and his victory in Australia feels just as significant as any win under the previous rules.

F1 News George Russell Mercedes

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
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Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
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Circuit Suzuka
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,083
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 154
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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