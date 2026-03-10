user icon
icon

Red Bull Racing meets its own somber expectations in 2026 opener

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Red Bull Racing meets its own somber expectations in 2026 opener

Red Bull Racing has made a respectable start to the new Formula 1 season in Australia, though the weekend was not without significant hurdles. The 2026 season opener marked a major milestone for the team, as it was the first competitive outing for their own power unit developed by Red Bull Powertrains in partnership with Ford. Despite high expectations and solid base performance, Team Principal Laurent Mekies admitted that his pre-season predictions about their competitive standing were unfortunately accurate. 

Red Bull as the fourth-fastest team 

Following the race in Melbourne, Mekies confirmed that Red Bull currently sits as the fourth-best team on the grid, trailing behind both Mercedes and Ferrari. While the team showed promising speed—highlighted by Isack Hadjar qualifying in an impressive third place—their race pace could not yet challenge the front-runners. Max Verstappen also faced a difficult Saturday after a crash in Q1 forced him to start from the back of the grid, though he managed to recover to a sixth-place finish. 

More about Red Bull Racing Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Coulthard defends Verstappen: "You don't question a four-time world champion"

Mar 18
 Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Sainz backs Verstappen: "Circuits must be reconsidered"

Mar 18

"We had already predicted after the winter tests that we would likely only be the fourth team," Mekies explained to international media. "Isack did a very good job maximizing everything in qualifying. Based on the race, our pace was comparable to McLaren, but we certainly could not fight with Ferrari or Mercedes." This gap highlights the immense challenge of entering the sport with a brand-new engine program while rivals have established hybrid legacies. 

Closing the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari 

Mekies remains determined to bridge the gap to the leading teams, though he acknowledges it will take time. The team was not surprised by the margin to Mercedes, noting that they suspected the Silver Arrows were hiding their true performance during pre-season testing. Red Bull's focus now shifts to refining their new power unit and chassis to reclaim their position at the top of the hierarchy. 

The goal for the upcoming rounds is to consistently challenge for podiums and move past McLaren in the developmental race. While the "fourth team" status is the current reality, Mekies emphasized the team's ambition and duty to chase down their rivals in the coming weeks. The team is looking for rapid gains in energy deployment and battery efficiency to close the significant margin seen in Melbourne. 

F1 News Laurent Mekies Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

FR Laurent Mekies -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1977 (48)
  • Place of b. Tours, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar