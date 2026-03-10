A new corporate battle is brewing behind the scenes of the Formula 1 paddock, involving two of the sport's most prominent and rivalrous figures. Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and current Mercedes boss Toto Wolff are reportedly targeting the same package of shares in the Alpine F1 team, which could have major implications for the grid's power balance.

Horner's comeback trail

Christian Horner has been out of the sport since being dismissed by Red Bull following the 2025 British Grand Prix. However, he is reportedly working with a group of investors to acquire the 24% stake in Alpine currently held by Otro Capital. This move would provide Horner with a direct path back into F1 management with significant influence over the French squad and a chance to rebuild his reputation.

Horner's potential return has been a major talking point in the paddock, especially as he remains one of the sport's most successful and controversial figures. A stake in Alpine would allow him to operate as more than just a teambaas; he would be a part-owner, making him significantly harder to remove should internal politics surface again.

Mercedes' strategic interest

According to reports in The Telegraph, Toto Wolff and Mercedes are also eyeing the same shares. Alpine already has a long-term deal to use Mercedes engines and gearboxes until at least 2030, and an ownership stake would tighten the strategic partnership between the two teams. This could essentially turn Alpine into a high-level B-team for the Silver Arrows.

This move could allow Mercedes to mirror the "multi-team" model successfully used by Red Bull with its secondary Racing Bulls squad. While a Mercedes spokesperson remained vague, stating they are a "strategic partner" who is kept informed of developments, the prospect of Wolff blocking Horner's return has added another layer of intrigue to the story. The outcome of this financial battle could decide the future direction of the Alpine project.