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Lando Norris admits "pain" after disappointing Australian GP finish

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Lando Norris admits "pain" after disappointing Australian GP finish

Reigning world champion Lando Norris expressed significant disappointment following the season opener in Australia, where he struggled to keep pace with the front-runners. After years of establishing himself as a dominant force within the paddock, Norris could only manage a fifth-place finish—a result he admits "hurts" given the team's recent success and his own high expectations. 

Struggling to match Mercedes and Ferrari 

The weekend started on a difficult note for the Briton, who qualified sixth—nearly a second slower than polesitter George Russell. During the race, Norris found himself in a prolonged and difficult battle with Max Verstappen, who had started from the back of the grid. While Norris managed to keep the Dutchman behind him through a series of defensive maneuvers, he was never in contention for a podium finish. 

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Speaking to F1TV, Norris was blunt about McLaren's current standing in the new 2026 hierarchy. "We were not even close to the cars in front of us," he admitted. "It was difficult to understand things while racing. We learned things during the race... we were quite slow at the beginning, but it got better at the end compared to Max. Still, we were nowhere near the top." 

A call for rapid development 

Norris identified the power unit and general car balance as the primary areas where McLaren must improve to defend their titles. He acknowledged that McLaren's rivals, specifically Mercedes and Ferrari, appear to have done a superior job adapting to the radical new regulations. 

"It just hurts a bit more after the last few years," Norris said. "I'm happy for George, he did a good job. Just like Mercedes and Ferrari. They've done a better job than us. We need to learn quickly and understand the car better, but that takes some time. We are doing our best, but we have to close that gap fast if we want to stay in the hunt."

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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13 - Mar 15
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Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
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Circuit Suzuka
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
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Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,445
  • Podiums 44
  • Grand Prix 154
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
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McLaren
McLaren
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