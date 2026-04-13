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F1 Drivers 2026 - Arvid Lindblad

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41 GB Arvid Lindblad

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Carriere Arvid Lindblad
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Racing Bulls
    41
  • F1
    Red Bull Racing
    2025

Statistics Arvid Lindblad

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    0
  • Total races
    3
  • Total races with points
    1
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    2
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    1
  • Average points per grandprix
    1
  • Average starting position
    9
  • Average finish position
    11
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    8

Recent results of Arvid Lindblad

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Driver characteristics

  • Team -
  • Points 4
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 3
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Aug 8 2007 (18)
  • Place of b. Londen, United Kingdom
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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