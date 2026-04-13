F1 Drivers 2026 - Arvid Lindblad
41 Arvid Lindblad
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On screen:
Mar 14Album
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Mar 8Album
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Mar 6Album
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Lindblad on Managing Pressure as a Rookie: "By Race 10 You Would Be Exhausted"
Arvid Lindblad is living his dream. Three Formula 1 races in, he has already scored points, sits eleventh in the championship, and is the only true rookie on the 2026 grid. He i...13 Apr 2026 15:58
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Arvid Lindblad Recalls Bold Promise to Lando Norris
Arvid Lindblad is preparing to make his highly anticipated Formula 1 debut as the sole rookie on the 2026 grid, but his journey to the top began with a confident prediction five...22 Jan 2026 12:58
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Arvid Lindblad: The Sole Rookie Ready for the 2026 Grid
As the 2026 Formula 1 season approaches, a new face is set to join the world's most elite grid. Arvid Lindblad, a product of the prestigious Red Bull Junior Team, will make ...16 Jan 2026 15:16
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Lindblad Approaching F1 Debut: “I’m Used to Being Thrown in at the Deep End”
Arvid Lindblad is edging closer to his Formula 1 debut, and the highly rated young driver says he feels ready for the challenge. The Red Bull junior has rapidly climbed the moto...05 Jan 2026 17:28
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Racing Bulls Full of Praise: “Lindblad Is a Raw Diamond for Red Bull”
Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer has described young talent Arvid Lindblad as a “raw diamond” after his impressive first showings during Formula 1 race weekends. The 16-...10 Dec 2025 09:38
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10 Dec 2025 09:38
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09:38F1
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SerieTeamYear#
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F1Racing Bulls41
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F1Red Bull Racing2025
Statistics Arvid Lindblad
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Amount of victories0
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Amount of podiums0
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Total races3
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Total races with points1
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Amount of poles0
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Times beaten team member (race)2
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Times beaten team member (qualis)1
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Average points per grandprix1
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Average starting position9
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Average finish position11
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Average positions gained0
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Highest position8
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Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 4
- Podiums 0
- Grand Prix 3
- Country United Kingdom
- Date of b. Aug 8 2007 (18)
- Place of b. Londen, United Kingdom
- Weight 0 kg
- Length 1.73 m
- 393 comments on
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Arvid Lindblad