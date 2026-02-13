user icon
Marko’s Pride: Why the 2026 Engine is the Key to Keeping Verstappen

Marko’s Pride: Why the 2026 Engine is the Key to Keeping Verstappen

Helmut Marko may have officially retired from Red Bull Racing at the age of 82, but his influence still looms large over the Sakhir paddock. The Austrian veteran, though no longer an advisor, is closely monitoring the debut of the Red Bull Ford power unit—a project he views as the ultimate insurance policy to ensure Max Verstappen does not look for a seat elsewhere. Marko’s pride in the team’s independent engine project is clear, even as he remains a staunch critic of the direction Formula 1 is taking. 

Computers Over Drivers? 

Marko was scathing in his review of the 2026 regulations, comparing the new steering wheel interfaces to "computer games" and lamenting that software specialists are now more important than drivers. He noted that engineers must now write a new script for almost every race, forcing drivers back into schoolbooks to master the complex energy management systems. This shift, Marko warns, risks damaging the image of the sport. 

The Verstappen "Satisfaction" Clause 

Despite his concerns about the rules, Marko is certain of one thing: Red Bull has done enough to keep their star driver. By building their own engine, the team has removed their reliance on third-party suppliers, a move Marko believes was essential to keep Verstappen satisfied. While he admits that Mercedes might hold a slight early advantage and fuel could play a crucial role, he remains confident that Red Bull’s proactive approach has secured their future at the front of the grid. 

