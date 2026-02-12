user icon
Helmut Marko: "Software Specialists Are Now More Important Than Drivers"

Former Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko may have officially left his role, but the 82-year-old remains a keen observer of the sport he helped dominate. Speaking to Swiss media, Marko offered a cynical view of the 2026 regulations, arguing that the heavy reliance on electrical systems and software has fundamentally shifted the balance of power away from the talent in the cockpit. 

Computer Games on the Steering Wheel 

Marko, who retired from Red Bull at the end of last season, is unimpressed by the new technology. "Computer games on the steering wheel might not be good for the image," he stated, referring to the complex energy deployment strategies drivers must now manage. In his view, the engineers behind the screens are now the true stars. "The software specialists are now more important than the drivers! They have to write a new script for almost every race," Marko claimed, noting that drivers are constantly having to hit the "school books" to keep up. 

Keeping Verstappen Happy 

Despite his skepticism about the rules, Marko sees positives for his former team. He noted that Red Bull has done a good job with their first in-house engine, a crucial factor in retaining the services of Max Verstappen. "That is also necessary to keep Verstappen satisfied," he remarked. However, he warned that Mercedes appears to have a "slight advantage" heading into the new season, though he believes fuel efficiency could ultimately be the deciding factor in the championship battle. 

