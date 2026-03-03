user icon
icon

Honda labels Aston Martin vibration issues "dangerous"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Honda labels Aston Martin vibration issues "dangerous"

Aston Martin’s preparations for the 2026 season have been described as disastrous following severe technical failures during pre-season testing. New engine partner Honda has revealed that "abnormal vibrations" in the AMR26 were so intense that they considered it unsafe to continue running the car. This revelation has cast a dark cloud over the team's ambitious plans to challenge for the title this year. 

Battery damage halts testing 

The vibrations observed during the final test week caused direct structural damage to the car's battery pack, leading Honda to shut down operations immediately. Honda's Ikuo Takeishi explained to Motorsport.com Japan that while an immediate high-speed crash wasn't necessarily imminent, the situation was deemed too irresponsible to ignore. The decision to ground the car was a difficult one, but necessary to prevent a catastrophic failure. 

More about Honda

Alonso: "I looked crazy ten years ago criticizing Honda"

Mar 18
 Alonso on Honda criticism: "I seemed crazy ten years ago"

Alonso on Honda criticism: "I seemed crazy ten years ago"

Mar 16

"We stopped the car because we felt that continuing to drive in that condition was not responsible," Takeishi stated. "It wasn't that a crash was immediately looming, but it was considered dangerous." This setback is a major blow for a team that recently built a state-of-the-art campus and recruited top designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull. The synergy between the chassis and the new Honda power unit appears to be far from optimized. 

Uncertainty for the Melbourne opener 

With the season starting this weekend in Melbourne, rumors are circulating that Aston Martin may struggle to complete more than the formation lap. After arriving late to the Barcelona tests and managing very little mileage in Bahrain, the team is facing a race against time to solve the structural and power unit issues before Sunday’s Grand Prix. Some insiders suggest that the vibrations are related to the new in-house gearbox, adding another layer of complexity. 

The expectations for Aston Martin were incredibly high heading into 2026, but the reality of pre-season testing has been a wake-up call. The team must now decide whether to run at reduced power to ensure survival or risk a mechanical failure on the streets of Albert Park. For a team with such high investment, a double-DNF in the first race would be a nightmare start to the Newey era. 

F1 News Aston Martin Honda

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar