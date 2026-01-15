As the January 15 car launch in Detroit approaches, the atmosphere at Red Bull Racing is one of cautious realism rather than outright confidence. Despite their historical dominance, there are growing whispers that the team may face a difficult transition into the new engine era. Helmut Marko, the former advisor to the Austrian team, has expressed doubts about whether Max Verstappen will be immediately competitive with the new power unit developed in-house with Ford.

The Massive Cost of Independence

Before announcing his departure from Red Bull, Marko spoke on the Beyond the Grid podcast about the immense challenges of building an engine from scratch. He revealed that the costs were staggering, far exceeding the team's initial estimates. This is the first time Red Bull has undertaken such a project, and Marko admitted that development is still a work in progress. While Ford's Mark Rushbrook has offered more encouraging words, stating that progress is on schedule, Marko remains more sceptical.

The technical hurdle is made even higher by reports from Italian media suggesting that Red Bull may have missed the mark compared to Mercedes. According to AutoRacer, the Red Bull Powertrains motor is currently unable to match the levels being seen at Mercedes. Specifically, Red Bull reportedly lacks a compression tool that Mercedes has used to increase their compression ratio to 18:1, potentially giving the Silver Arrows a 15-horsepower advantage.

A Test of Red Bull's DNA

Marko expects that the established manufacturers like Ferrari, Honda, and Mercedes will be formidable opponents. He noted that as newcomers to the engine world, simply having a motor that belongs to the top tier would be considered a major success. While the chassis development is reportedly on track and not lagging behind, the engine remains the great unknown. Marko has urged Verstappen to be patient, as success with their own power unit may take time to materialize.

Despite the sobering predictions, Marko believes that Red Bull’s unique crazy DNA will eventually lead to results. He emphasized that once the team decides to do something, they put all their passion and effort into doing it right. However, he concluded with a very grounded reality check: while winning in the first year with their own engine would be incredible, it is far from certain. The Detroit launch will be the first step in seeing if that passion translates to performance on the grid.