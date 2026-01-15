user icon
Red Bull and Marko Temper 2026 Engine Expectations

Red Bull and Marko Temper 2026 Engine Expectations

As the January 15 car launch in Detroit approaches, the atmosphere at Red Bull Racing is one of cautious realism rather than outright confidence. Despite their historical dominance, there are growing whispers that the team may face a difficult transition into the new engine era. Helmut Marko, the former advisor to the Austrian team, has expressed doubts about whether Max Verstappen will be immediately competitive with the new power unit developed in-house with Ford. 

The Massive Cost of Independence 

Before announcing his departure from Red Bull, Marko spoke on the Beyond the Grid podcast about the immense challenges of building an engine from scratch. He revealed that the costs were staggering, far exceeding the team's initial estimates. This is the first time Red Bull has undertaken such a project, and Marko admitted that development is still a work in progress. While Ford's Mark Rushbrook has offered more encouraging words, stating that progress is on schedule, Marko remains more sceptical. 

The technical hurdle is made even higher by reports from Italian media suggesting that Red Bull may have missed the mark compared to Mercedes. According to AutoRacer, the Red Bull Powertrains motor is currently unable to match the levels being seen at Mercedes. Specifically, Red Bull reportedly lacks a compression tool that Mercedes has used to increase their compression ratio to 18:1, potentially giving the Silver Arrows a 15-horsepower advantage. 

A Test of Red Bull's DNA 

Marko expects that the established manufacturers like Ferrari, Honda, and Mercedes will be formidable opponents. He noted that as newcomers to the engine world, simply having a motor that belongs to the top tier would be considered a major success. While the chassis development is reportedly on track and not lagging behind, the engine remains the great unknown. Marko has urged Verstappen to be patient, as success with their own power unit may take time to materialize. 

Despite the sobering predictions, Marko believes that Red Bull’s unique crazy DNA will eventually lead to results. He emphasized that once the team decides to do something, they put all their passion and effort into doing it right. However, he concluded with a very grounded reality check: while winning in the first year with their own engine would be incredible, it is far from certain. The Detroit launch will be the first step in seeing if that passion translates to performance on the grid.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

