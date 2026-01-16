user icon
Helmut Marko Hits Back at Sergio Pérez Following Red Bull Criticism

The long-standing relationship between Sergio Pérez and Red Bull Racing has taken a turn for the worse following recent comments made by the Mexican driver. Pérez, who spent several seasons at the Milton Keynes-based squad, recently expressed that his time with the team was not a joyful experience. However, former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has wasted no time in countering these claims, suggesting that the team’s involvement in Pérez's career was a salvation rather than a detriment. 

Marko Claims Red Bull Saved Pérez’s Career 

Helmut Marko expressed genuine surprise at the accusations levelled against the team by Pérez. The Austrian pointed out that when Red Bull signed the Mexican for the 2021 season, he was effectively facing the end of his career in Formula 1. Having been released by Racing Point—the team he had famously helped save from financial ruin—Pérez was without a contract and had few options left on the grid. Marko argues that by offering him a seat alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull provided him with the platform to achieve his greatest successes. 

The statistics certainly support the idea that Pérez enjoyed his most productive years under the Red Bull banner. During his tenure, he competed in 90 races for the team, securing five victories and 29 podium finishes. His contributions were vital to the team's success, and in 2023, he achieved his career-best finish by becoming the vice-world champion. Marko emphasized that while Pérez’s performance eventually dipped for various reasons, he should not forget that he was a regular race winner and even a title contender for a portion of the 2022 season. 

A New Chapter for Pérez with Cadillac 

Despite the lingering friction with his former employer, Sergio Pérez is looking ahead to a fresh start in the sport. This year marks the beginning of his journey with the brand-new Cadillac entry, which becomes the sixth different team of his extensive career. It is a significant move for the veteran driver, who first debuted in the sport with Sauber back in 2011. Since that debut, Pérez has navigated a path through McLaren, Force India, and Racing Point, eventually finding his way to the top step of the podium and a seat at Red Bull. 

As he prepares for this new challenge, the paddock remains divided on his recent comments. While some sympathize with the difficulty of being paired with a dominant force like Verstappen, others, including figures like Peter Windsor, have criticized his remarks as "childish." Windsor noted that top-tier drivers like Charles Leclerc would have likely won races in that same second seat, suggesting that the issue lay more with Pérez’s individual

performance than the team's structure. As Pérez moves to Cadillac, he will be hoping to let his driving do the talking and move past the controversy of his Red Bull departure.

