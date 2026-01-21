Although Helmut Marko has officially stepped down from his role as advisor to Red Bull Racing, he remains one of the most vocal supporters of his former protégé, Max Verstappen. Marko, who hand-picked Verstappen for the Red Bull program, believes that despite missing out on the 2025 title by a razor-thin margin, the Dutchman is still developing and will win many more championships in the future.

A Balanced Life and Elite Performance

Marko observed that Verstappen has entered a new, more balanced phase of his life as a father and a pet owner, which has only enhanced his focus on the track. The Austrian stated that Verstappen has reached a level of maturity where he no longer requires external guidance or steering. In Marko’s eyes, Verstappen is already one of the greatest athletes in motorsport history, and his technical insight and driving ability remain without limits.

The decision for Marko to leave Red Bull was shared personally with Verstappen during a dinner in Dubai. Marko recalled their conversation not with nostalgia, but as a celebration of the unprecedented success they achieved together. He remains convinced that if Red Bull can provide Verstappen with a car capable of winning, the 28-year-old will continue to add to his tally of world titles for years to come.

No Limits to Future Success

The 2026 season marks a new chapter for both Red Bull and Verstappen, as they navigate the transition to an independent power unit with Ford. While Marko will no longer be in the garage, his confidence in Verstappen’s exceptional driving skills is a testament to the bond they built over a decade. For Marko, the loss of the 2025 title was a mere bump in the road for a driver he believes is the all-time greatest.