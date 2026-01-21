user icon
Helmut Marko: The Story of Max Verstappen is Far from Over

Helmut Marko: The Story of Max Verstappen is Far from Over

Although Helmut Marko has officially stepped down from his role as advisor to Red Bull Racing, he remains one of the most vocal supporters of his former protégé, Max Verstappen. Marko, who hand-picked Verstappen for the Red Bull program, believes that despite missing out on the 2025 title by a razor-thin margin, the Dutchman is still developing and will win many more championships in the future. 

A Balanced Life and Elite Performance 

Marko observed that Verstappen has entered a new, more balanced phase of his life as a father and a pet owner, which has only enhanced his focus on the track. The Austrian stated that Verstappen has reached a level of maturity where he no longer requires external guidance or steering. In Marko’s eyes, Verstappen is already one of the greatest athletes in motorsport history, and his technical insight and driving ability remain without limits. 

The decision for Marko to leave Red Bull was shared personally with Verstappen during a dinner in Dubai. Marko recalled their conversation not with nostalgia, but as a celebration of the unprecedented success they achieved together. He remains convinced that if Red Bull can provide Verstappen with a car capable of winning, the 28-year-old will continue to add to his tally of world titles for years to come. 

No Limits to Future Success 

The 2026 season marks a new chapter for both Red Bull and Verstappen, as they navigate the transition to an independent power unit with Ford. While Marko will no longer be in the garage, his confidence in Verstappen’s exceptional driving skills is a testament to the bond they built over a decade. For Marko, the loss of the 2025 title was a mere bump in the road for a driver he believes is the all-time greatest.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

