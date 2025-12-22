user icon
Ocon Keeps Dream of World Title Alive: “Otherwise I Would Not Be Here”

Esteban Ocon insists that his ambition to become Formula 1 world champion remains fully intact, despite years spent fighting in the midfield. The French driver says that without that belief, there would be no point in continuing his career at the highest level. As he prepares 

for the next chapter with Haas, Ocon makes it clear that his motivation has not faded and that his long-term goal has never changed. 

Ocon’s career has been marked by flashes of brilliance, race victories and periods of frustration. While he has not yet driven for a consistent front-running team, he believes that ambition must always stay ahead of circumstance. 

“You Have to Believe in the Ultimate Goal” 

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ocon explained why he refuses to lower his sights. “If you do not believe you can become world champion, then you should not be in Formula 1,” he said. 

According to Ocon, ambition is a prerequisite rather than a luxury. “Every driver on the grid should believe they can win a title, even if the path there is long.” 

He acknowledged that reality does not always match dreams. “Of course, not everyone gets the right car at the right time. But that does not mean you stop believing.” 

Midfield Years Do Not Kill Motivation

Ocon rejected the idea that years in the midfield have eroded his hunger. “I am still as motivated as ever. Maybe even more.” 

He said those seasons have toughened him mentally. “When you are not fighting for wins every weekend, you learn patience and resilience.” 

Ocon believes that experience could prove valuable if an opportunity arises. “If you ever get a chance at the front, you have to be ready immediately.” 

Haas Move Seen as a Step, Not an End 

Looking ahead to his future with Haas, Ocon stressed that he does not view the move as a downgrade. “Every project has its role in a career.” 

He believes Haas can provide a platform for growth. “There is ambition inside the team. That matters to me.” 

Ocon added that success does not always follow a straight line. “Careers are not linear. Sometimes you take a step back to move forward later.” 

Mental Strength as the Key Factor 

Ocon said belief is the one thing that must never disappear. “If you lose belief, you lose everything.” 

He emphasised that Formula 1 is as much a mental challenge as a technical one. “The toughest battles often happen in your head.” 

Despite setbacks, Ocon remains convinced that persistence can change fortunes. “You never know when the right opportunity will come.” 

Refusing to Let Go of the Dream 

For Ocon, the dream of becoming world champion is non-negotiable. “Otherwise, I would not be here.” 

He admits that achieving it will require timing, luck and the right circumstances. “But without ambition, none of that matters.” 

As Ocon prepares for the next phase of his career, his message is clear. Titles may feel distant, but belief remains the fuel that keeps him pushing forward in Formula 1.

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

