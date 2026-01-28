user icon
Haas Faces Familiar Testing Gremlins in Barcelona

Haas Faces Familiar Testing Gremlins in Barcelona

The Haas F1 Team experienced a turbulent start to their 2026 campaign, battling recurring technical issues during the first day of the Barcelona shakedown. The American-owned squad, often plagued by testing limitations in the past, found their running interrupted multiple times as "new errors" kept appearing. However, Team Principal Ayao Komatsu remains calm, viewing these setbacks as a natural part of birthing a complex new car. 

A Strong Morning, A Difficult Afternoon 

The day started promisingly for Haas, with the team managing to complete a respectable 67 laps in the morning session. This was a significant achievement for a team that has often struggled to get their car ready on time for pre-season running. Komatsu described simply getting to the shakedown as a "mammoth task" for the small organization. The mileage gathered early on provided crucial baseline data for the new VF-26. 

However, as the day progressed, reliability began to falter. Komatsu candidly admitted that "every run we discover new issues and problems to solve." While frustrating, he emphasized that this is the exact purpose of a shakedown. Identifying these faults in Spain allows the team to rectify them before the official, televised testing begins in Bahrain. 

Learning Through Failure 

Haas has adopted a philosophy of realism. They know they are operating with fewer resources than the giants of the sport, but the partnership with Ferrari—who supply their engine and other listed parts—remains a pillar of stability. With a driver lineup of Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman, the team needs a reliable platform to allow their drivers to learn. Komatsu is satisfied with the start, noting that "we are driving," which in itself is a victory. The coming days will be a race against time to smooth out the glitches before the season gets underway in earnest.

