Red Bull Explains Horner Dismissal: "We Had to Act"

Red Bull Explains Horner Dismissal: "We Had to Act"

Red Bull have publicly explained their decision to dismiss Christian Horner, with senior executive Oliver Mintzlaff stressing that the move was unavoidable. According to Mintzlaff, the team reached a point where inaction was no longer an option, despite Horner’s long and successful tenure. The dismissal, he says, was not driven by emotion or short-term pressure, but by the need to protect Red Bull’s long-term stability. 

Horner’s departure sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 paddock, given his central role in Red Bull’s rise to dominance. For the first time, Red Bull’s leadership has now addressed the reasoning behind the decision. 

“Doing Nothing Was Not an Option” 

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Mintzlaff explained that Red Bull carefully weighed all possibilities before acting. “We did not take this decision lightly,” he said. “But there comes a moment when you realise that doing nothing is no longer an option.”  Mintzlaff rejected the idea that the dismissal was a knee-jerk reaction. “This was not a spontaneous decision. We looked at the situation from every angle.” 

According to him, Red Bull’s responsibility goes beyond individuals. “Our duty is to the team, to the employees and to the future of the project.” 

Protecting the Organisation 

Mintzlaff emphasised that Red Bull had to think about the wider impact of ongoing internal tension. “When uncertainty starts to affect focus and performance, you have to intervene.”  He acknowledged Horner’s contribution to the team’s success. “Christian achieved incredible things with Red Bull. That will always be part of our history.” 

However, Mintzlaff said past success cannot be the only factor in leadership decisions. “Formula 1 does not stand still. Structures must remain healthy.” 

Response to Marko’s Comments 

Mintzlaff also addressed remarks made by Helmut Marko following Horner’s dismissal. Marko had suggested that the situation could have been handled differently. 

“We respect Helmut’s opinion,” Mintzlaff said. “But leadership decisions are not made based on one perspective alone.”

He stressed that Red Bull’s shareholders and senior management were aligned. “This was a collective decision, taken after long discussions.” 

Looking Ahead, Not Back 

According to Mintzlaff, the focus now is firmly on the future. “We cannot change the past, but we can shape what comes next.” 

He insisted that Red Bull remain committed to competitiveness and continuity. “The goal is stability. That is what allows performance to follow.” 

Mintzlaff concluded by underlining that difficult decisions are part of leadership. “Sometimes you have to make choices that are uncomfortable. But if you believe they are right for the organisation, you have to stand by them.” 

With Horner’s era now over, Red Bull enter a new phase defined by transition rather than turmoil. Whether the decision proves successful will only become clear with time, but Red Bull’s message is clear. In their view, acting was the only responsible option.

