The long-standing rivalry between McLaren CEO Zak Brown and former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner remains as sharp as ever, despite Horner’s departure from the sport last year. During a recent media event, Brown was asked if he missed his old adversary, to which he responded with a pointed, "Who?". The remark, which drew laughter from the room, serves as the latest chapter in a relationship that has often been defined by public friction and paddock politics.

A New Era at Milton Keynes

The landscape at Red Bull changed dramatically midway through the 2025 season when Horner was unexpectedly dismissed. His exit followed a period of declining on-track results and a highly publicised scandal that ultimately led the Austrian organisation to cut ties. Since then, Laurent Mekies has taken the helm, and the team saw an immediate resurgence in form, with Max Verstappen returning to winning ways and pushing McLaren until the final rounds of the championship.

Brown was quick to praise Horner’s successor, noting that Mekies has done a great job since taking over the leadership role. This commendation was seen by many as a subtle jab at Horner’s previous management style. While the two were once famously depicted in the Netflix series Drive to Survive as bitter rivals, they were occasionally spotted together in neutral settings, such as a dinner last year with the FIA president.

The Rumours of a Paddock Return

Despite the current animosity and his high-profile exit, the presence of Christian Horner still looms over the Formula 1 paddock. Rumours have begun to circulate that the Englishman is looking for a way back into the sport, possibly through a significant investment. Reports suggest that Horner may be interested in buying into the Alpine team as a way to re-establish his influence in the world’s premier racing category.

Whether or not Brown truly misses the competitive fire Horner brought to their exchanges, the 2026 season looks set to continue without him at Red Bull. However, with the driver market and team ownership structures constantly shifting, the "Who?" that Brown joked about today could very well be a rival again in the near future.