Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Christian Horner is exploring a potential return to the Formula 1 paddock after his exit from Red Bull, with Alpine emerging as a serious option. According to reports, the Briton has held talks with Alpine powerbroker Flavio Briatore and representatives from Renault, as discussions take place about a possible leadership role within the French team. The conversations are said to go beyond a simple advisory position and could include a shareholding element. 

Horner’s name has been linked to several projects since his departure from Red Bull, but Alpine appear to be the first team with whom concrete discussions have taken place. The timing is significant, as Alpine continue to restructure ahead of the 2026 regulations. 

Talks Go Beyond a Simple Consultancy 

Speaking to De Telegraaf, sources close to the situation suggest that Alpine are not merely looking for short-term expertise. The idea of Horner taking on a broader role, potentially with influence over sporting and strategic direction, is understood to be on the table. 

Briatore, who has regained a central role at Alpine, is believed to see Horner as someone capable of bringing authority, stability and winning culture to the team. Horner’s track record at Red Bull, where he oversaw multiple championship-winning eras, makes him an attractive candidate. 

The discussions are described as exploratory rather than finalised, but the fact they are happening at all underlines Alpine’s ambition to accelerate their rebuild. 

Alpine Searching for Strong Leadership 

Alpine have endured a turbulent period marked by management changes, inconsistent performance and uncertainty about long-term direction. The team’s decision to step away from producing its own engines after 2025 has only increased the need for clear leadership. 

Horner’s experience in managing large organisations and navigating political complexity in Formula 1 is seen as a major asset. At Red Bull, he successfully balanced technical leadership, commercial interests and driver management over two decades. 

For Alpine, the challenge is not just about improving results, but about restoring confidence internally and externally. Bringing in a high-profile figure like Horner would be a clear statement of intent. 

Financial and Strategic Implications

The suggestion that a shareholding could be part of any deal adds another layer to the story. Such an arrangement would indicate a long-term commitment rather than a temporary role. 

Renault have previously expressed openness to new investment structures within Alpine. A model that includes experienced Formula 1 leadership alongside financial stakeholders could align with their vision for the team’s future. 

However, any agreement would require careful negotiation, given the political sensitivities involved and Horner’s recent high-profile exit from Red Bull. 

A Move That Could Reshape the Paddock 

While no deal has been confirmed, the talks alone have sparked intense speculation across the paddock. Horner joining Alpine would represent one of the most significant management moves in recent years. 

For now, all sides remain cautious. But with Briatore involved and Alpine seeking a reset, the possibility of Horner’s return is being taken seriously. 

Whether these conversations develop into a formal agreement remains to be seen, but they underline one thing clearly: Alpine are aiming high as they prepare for a new era in Formula 1. 

