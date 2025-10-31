Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Max Verstappen isn’t just a multiple Formula 1 world champion, he’s also a devoted family man. The Red Bull Racing star shares a close bond with Penelope, the daughter of his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, and their family life often provides touching glimpses into the softer side of the Dutch driver. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Verstappen shared a lighthearted story that reveals what life is like away from the racing circuit.

Verstappen’s Sticker-Covered Phone

Verstappen’s phone barely looks like a phone anymore, thanks to Penelope’s creativity. “Penelope keeps sticking things on my phone,” he said with a smile. “At first there were three stickers, but two have already come off. Now there are mostly cat stickers on it.” Verstappen laughed off the situation, explaining that during a recent livestream he lost his phone, only to find out later that Penelope had once again decorated it with new stickers. It’s a small glimpse into a family dynamic that’s as lighthearted as it is genuine.

Life in the Verstappen-Piquet Household

Life at the Verstappen household in Monaco is just as lively. Earlier this year, Max and Kelly welcomed a dachshund named Nino into their family, which already included three cats. “It’s like a zoo,” Verstappen laughed. “I walk the dog myself, yes of course! Mostly in the evening though, it’s quieter then. I don’t really want to be recognized when I’m out walking him.” Despite his superstar status, Verstappen’s down-to-earth attitude shines through even in the most ordinary moments of daily life.

A Soft but Steady Parental Role

Between his intense Formula 1 schedule and his growing family, Verstappen has learned to balance responsibility with warmth. He recently spoke about baby Lily, who, according to him, sleeps well and keeps nights peaceful. As for his relationship with Penelope, Verstappen remains refreshingly grounded. “I’m not her father, so I try not to be too strict with Penelope,” he said. “That’s something I leave to Kelly.” His words reflect a man comfortable in his role, caring, patient, and self-aware.

Verstappen’s story shows a side of the champion that fans rarely see. Behind the wheel, he’s fierce and relentless. But at home, he’s a gentle family man, one who doesn’t mind a phone covered in cat stickers if it makes his family smile.