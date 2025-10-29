user icon
Red Bull's silent coup - Marko's confession reveals truth behind Horner firing

Red Bull's silent coup - Marko's confession reveals truth behind Horner firing
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 15:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Christian Horner led Red Bull twenty years. Multiple world titles. Dominance. Loyalty. Until he didn't. Helmut Marko now revealed why. And his words are devastating. 

The bombshell quote 

"Mainly because of the fact that the performance was mostly not good recently." Marko placed Horner's firing directly with disappointing performances. No veiled language. No diplomatic mumbling. Pure, public attribution of failure. 

From a figure with Marko's stature, that's unprecedented. It indicates fractures so deep that discretion is no longer necessary. The gloves are off. 

A week ago Red Bull dominated in Austin. A week later in Mexico they were powerless. "From dominant to powerless in seven days" described the situation perfectly. 

Timeline of the fall: 

● Austin dominance week before Mexico 

● Mexico complete powerlessness at altitude 

● "We couldn't give Verstappen a fast car" 

● Marko attributes this directly to Horner's leadership 

● Performance collapse was excuse, not cause 

● Two decades power struggle finally decided 

The war that lasted twenty years 

A YouTube video describes it as "two decades lasting internal war between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko." A "silent coup." That narrative fits. 

Historical context: public fight Verstappen-Pérez in Brazil. Persistent rumors intentional crash Pérez Monaco. Internal conflicts are rooted in Red Bull's DNA. 

Marko's carefully worded official statement about Horner's departure stands in stark contrast with his later direct statements. Suggestion: truth only emerges after formal handling. 

Performance as ammunition

A team doesn't fire a leader with twenty years experience and multiple titles after a few bad races. Unless deeper problems had been simmering for years. 

The performance decline didn't cause the firing. It made it possible. It provided the ammunition for Marko's faction to definitively sideline Horner's faction. 

"The civil war at Red Bull is over," reads the description. One side won. The other lost. And Marko now openly tells the victors' story. 

Mekies' poisoned chalice 

Laurent Mekies doesn't just inherit a struggling car. He inherits political wreckage. The question isn't whether Horner was the problem. The question is whether he was the glue holding a divided organization together. 

His absence can, ironically, lead to greater collapse. Now that the common enemy is gone, against what do internal forces turn? 

Mekies must solve technical problems AND clean up toxic culture. That's an assignment monumentally challenging even for most capable leader. 

The crisis at Red Bull isn't over. It's entered a new, more dangerous phase. And Marko's open confession isn't the end of the story. It's the beginning of the next chapter.

