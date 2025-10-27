Red Bull Delays Key Decision on 2026 Line-Up

Red Bull Racing has decided to postpone announcing Max Verstappen’s teammate for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The team had originally planned to reveal its decision after the Mexican Grand Prix, but Helmut Marko and team principal Laurent Mekies confirmed that the final choice will not be made until later this year.

The Formula 1 paddock gathered in Mexico City last weekend with attention focused squarely on Red Bull’s driver plans. Marko had hinted earlier that a decision would come after the race, with Isack Hadjar considered the frontrunner to join Verstappen at Red Bull. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are expected to battle for the second seat at Racing Bulls, while rising star Arvid Lindblad appears all but guaranteed a spot within the Red Bull system.

Speaking to Motorsport.com after the Mexican Grand Prix, Marko explained the reasoning behind the delay: “We’ve decided to postpone our decision until the end of the season. Right now, our focus is entirely on the fight for the championship.”

When asked if that meant an announcement would come only after the final race, Marko clarified: “Not necessarily, but it will be around Abu Dhabi. We want to keep our attention on the title battle first.”

Team principal Laurent Mekies echoed that sentiment, emphasizing patience over haste. “We want to give ourselves more time before making a final choice about our drivers,” he said. “Yuki is improving, and the others are progressing as well. There’s no reason to rush, so we’ll take a little longer.”

Mekies added that the delay also serves a strategic purpose. “We understand that people want to know quickly, but we’re not in a hurry. We’ll take the time we need and give all of our drivers enough opportunities to prove themselves on track. That’s the fairest way to determine who deserves the seat.”