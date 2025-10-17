McLaren on Alert: Verstappen Explains Why Red Bull Is Back

After months of frustration, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have finally rediscovered their winning touch. Since the summer break, the team has looked revitalized — and Verstappen himself seems to have unlocked something new in the RB21. The Dutchman recently explained what’s behind Red Bull’s resurgence, and why McLaren should be watching their mirrors closely.

Red Bull finds its rhythm again

Before the summer, McLaren was untouchable. Between them, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris won eleven of the first fourteen races, securing the Constructors’ Championship in Singapore with ease. Red Bull, by contrast, seemed lost — struggling to extract pace and consistency from the car. But that narrative has flipped.

In recent weeks, Verstappen has dominated again, winning in Italy and Baku and finishing ahead of both McLarens with authority. Much of the turnaround, he says, comes down to understanding the car’s new floor design. “We’ve had some great results recently, which helps everyone,” Verstappen said. “The confidence is high. We now understand much better what the car can do and how it needs to be driven.”

McLaren still the benchmark

Despite the momentum shift, Verstappen insists McLaren remains the team to beat. “I think McLaren are still very strong, especially in medium-speed corners,” he said. “It really depends on the circuit layout and conditions, but overall, they’re still the benchmark in those sections.”

The four-time world champion’s analysis echoes what many engineers have noted — McLaren’s downforce package is exceptional through twisty, technical tracks, while Red Bull’s recent upgrades have brought the RB21 back to life on high-speed circuits.

Why the RB21 finally works

Red Bull’s major update in Monza seems to have been the breakthrough. Since then, Verstappen has looked increasingly comfortable, particularly in fast corners. “The car is much better balanced now,” he explained. “It doesn’t oversteer or understeer dramatically. It’s not about believing — it’s about being realistic. Now that the car is quick again and capable of fighting at the front, I know I can be there.”

The fight is back on

As the championship heads to Austin, Verstappen sits within striking distance of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the standings. Whether he can challenge for victory this weekend remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Red Bull’s fire has returned. And when

Verstappen has a car that feels right beneath him, the rest of the grid has every reason to be nervous.