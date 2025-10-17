user icon
McLaren on Alert: Verstappen Explains Why Red Bull Is Back

McLaren on Alert: Verstappen Explains Why Red Bull Is Back
  • Published on 17 Oct 2025 07:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

After months of frustration, Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have finally rediscovered their winning touch. Since the summer break, the team has looked revitalized — and Verstappen himself seems to have unlocked something new in the RB21. The Dutchman recently explained what’s behind Red Bull’s resurgence, and why McLaren should be watching their mirrors closely. 

Red Bull finds its rhythm again 

Before the summer, McLaren was untouchable. Between them, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris won eleven of the first fourteen races, securing the Constructors’ Championship in Singapore with ease. Red Bull, by contrast, seemed lost — struggling to extract pace and consistency from the car. But that narrative has flipped. 

In recent weeks, Verstappen has dominated again, winning in Italy and Baku and finishing ahead of both McLarens with authority. Much of the turnaround, he says, comes down to understanding the car’s new floor design. “We’ve had some great results recently, which helps everyone,” Verstappen said. “The confidence is high. We now understand much better what the car can do and how it needs to be driven.” 

McLaren still the benchmark 

Despite the momentum shift, Verstappen insists McLaren remains the team to beat. “I think McLaren are still very strong, especially in medium-speed corners,” he said. “It really depends on the circuit layout and conditions, but overall, they’re still the benchmark in those sections.” 

The four-time world champion’s analysis echoes what many engineers have noted — McLaren’s downforce package is exceptional through twisty, technical tracks, while Red Bull’s recent upgrades have brought the RB21 back to life on high-speed circuits. 

Why the RB21 finally works 

Red Bull’s major update in Monza seems to have been the breakthrough. Since then, Verstappen has looked increasingly comfortable, particularly in fast corners. “The car is much better balanced now,” he explained. “It doesn’t oversteer or understeer dramatically. It’s not about believing — it’s about being realistic. Now that the car is quick again and capable of fighting at the front, I know I can be there.” 

The fight is back on 

As the championship heads to Austin, Verstappen sits within striking distance of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the standings. Whether he can challenge for victory this weekend remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Red Bull’s fire has returned. And when

Verstappen has a car that feels right beneath him, the rest of the grid has every reason to be nervous. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

