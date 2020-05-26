user icon
Brundle: Renault should invest in infrastructure rather than Vettel

  • Published on 26 May 2020 11:08
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Former grand prix driver Martin Brundle believes Renault should focus its finances on expanding its facilities rather than hiring a superstar driver.

Sebastian Vettel has been linked to the Enstone squad, as the four-time world champion will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

A number of other drivers have also had their names thrown into the running for the spot, including Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, and Renault's junior drivers Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou.

Renault insists that it is not in a rush to sign up its second driver alongside Esteban Ocon, who is tied down to a two-year contract.

Brundle says that Renault should hire a young driver on a less expensive contract and invest its money in its facilities, rather than splashing out on Vettel.

“Let's not forget that Renault is a works team and provided they stay involved in Formula 1 in the medium term, then you would have to give it consideration if you want to carry on racing,” Brundle told Sky F1 when asked if he thought Vettel could join Renault.

“We have to be really careful at the moment, there's a lot of clickbait about, there is generally... but at the moment with no real action, it's bizzare - everyone is having to second guess driver line-ups and who they might want to take on for next year when we haven't even started this year yet, and still a couple of months away.

“So we have this highly unusual situation that we have to tread carefully through. If I was Renault, I'd go for a young guy.”

Brundle said that perhaps “Arthur Leclerc will have emerged by then” or “maybe George Russell will be in the market place”.

However, Leclerc is signed to the Ferrari Drivers' Academy and currently does not have a super licence. Russell is managed by Mercedes and has been tipped for a future seat at the Silver Arrows.

Brundle says the trend in recent years has been hiring talented young drivers, which is the way he has encouraged Renault to go. 

“For me, the future is all about Max [Verstappen], Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and George Russell and Alex Albon. The guard has changed and that's where I think they should go - spend the €20 to €25 million on infrastructure and make the car faster for the future.”

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,101

    And in a new team principal. Sewage's reliability was never good to begin with, they shoulda axed him long ago.

    • + 0
    • May 26 2020 - 12:20
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 403

    Im not sure, I think Ocon will need a Snr bod to extract the technical feedback - so maybe a more senior driver that can bring in more dollars, its a tough one and I guess depends on how well funded the team feel they will be vs a vs the newly announced cost caps. I liken it to tennis, the oldies are still winning all the big tournaments - class can be semi-permanent - at 39 I'm damned sure ALO still has a lot to give, he might be exceptional in this regard as an oldie thats still fast at 39 - for me you are young enough if you are good enough - it's down to the finances.

    • + 0
    • May 26 2020 - 16:03
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,257

    It's a no brainer to invest in the car than its pilot. But, that might not be Abetiboul's strength.

    • + 0
    • May 26 2020 - 19:36

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

