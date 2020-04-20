user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Horner: Introduce customer cars to save costs

Horner: Introduce customer cars to save costs

  • Published on 20 Apr 2020 09:49
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has proposed the idea of introducing customer cars for smaller teams in order to save costs in the short term.

Formula 1 faces an uncertain financial future due to the coronavirus pandemic, with talks already underway over reducing the originally agreed $175 million budget cap in 2021.

However, Horner points out that smaller teams would not have to deal with the severe costs of developing the car over the course of the season if they were to be supplied cars at the start of the year.

“If we were really serious about reducing the cost, particularly for the small teams, I would be in full favour of supplying for the next two years a full customer car,” Horner told The Guardian.

“The smaller teams wouldn’t need any R&D. They would run just as race teams and they would reduce their costs enormously.

“With the modern 3D photographic technology all teams utilise they are all trying to copy each other’s cars anyway. Times change, things move. F1 used to have customer cars years ago. You could buy a car from March or from Ferrari and go racing.

“We need to think out of the box rather than just going round and round, beating ourselves up about numbers.

“If this is all about saving the little teams and improving their competitiveness, it would be a very difficult to argue against the logic of a small team being able to take a customer car.”

'Liberty would save teams from collapsing'

McLaren boss Zak Brown recently stated that he believes up to four teams could fall off the grid due to financial complications as a result of the coronavirus.

However, Horner is confident that F1's commercial rights holder Liberty Media would step in and save any team from dropping out of the sport.

“It could be an enormous blow and at that point the promoter has to decide,” he said. “It is their business, they have to decide how do they keep these teams alive because they need teams to go racing.

“The Liberty guys would do whatever they can to ensure that 10 teams are on the grid and competing next year.

“In order to protect their own business I believe they would help to facilitate, which means paying, to ensure that those teams would be around to compete next year.”

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,031

    The holy shit trinity would love this, making money by selling inferior cars to their rivals to keep them in the dust while they profit from it. I don't mind the HAAS/Alfa Tauri strategy of inheriting some parts from a sister car, or RP's strategy of copying a successful concept, but customer cars? I dunno, I feel that destroys the concept of F1. As for Williams: I've actually of late come to hold Claire to a milder light. She is trying to hold the legacy of Williams as a free team alive regardless of success. It isn't working out, and maybe it is down to poor management or her not being an optimal leader, but I can respect that. It's either having Williams the team alive or Williams the spirit alive, if you will.

    • + 0
    • Apr 20 2020 - 18:06
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 352

    The very essence of F1 for me is about different manufacturers running cars/teams - any erosion of that become anti-competitive - I'm not a fan of this one Mr Horner. I get it that in the past this is what happened, but the sport has come a long way since then right? It feels like a reaction to a growing realisation that the budget cut is the right thing to do - RBR would be a loser in this scenario. I do however have empathy for their position, and the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari - they've built entire business models around their F1 presence and restrictions would hurt them disproportionately. I get it - but let's not go down any further anti-competitive routes.....please

    • + 0
    • Apr 21 2020 - 10:50
  • f1dave

    Posts: 743

    I don't believe it has anything to do with customer cars or budget caps but everything to do with restrictive rules. In the past innovation won races. There were multiple approaches to what made a great race car. Now it has to be a set engine configuration, set wheel size, set wing design, and untill recently what the drivers helmet colour could be etc., etc., etc. No new team will ever be competitive as things stand. If F1 had such strict rules in the past we would still be running front engine cars with tall skinny tires. It is time to return to the "concept of F1" which is let a team decide what will win and let them run with that.

    • + 0
    • Apr 21 2020 - 16:36
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,031

      That's kinda what the budget cap is for though: limiting runaway costs of the already successful teams to allow smaller and newer teams some breathing room. Furthermore, we liked the innovative bits of those years, sure, but remember just how many shoddy ideas we saw what lead to the destruction of silly sums of teams? In theory, I approve of greater regulative breathing room, but in reality we all know it'd just help the holy shit trinity anyway, and they sure don't need any more breathing room than they already have.

      • + 0
      • Apr 21 2020 - 20:00

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (46)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar