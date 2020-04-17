user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Is Vettel set to enter the Esports arena?

Is Vettel set to enter the Esports arena?

  • Published on 17 Apr 2020 14:35
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel could be set to take part in upcoming Esport events after he had a simulator rig delivered to his home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the start of the 2020 season, a number of online events have been organised to keep both the drivers and fans entertained.

So far, Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have taken part in the official F1 Virtual Grands Prix.

MOREVettel: High chance of new Ferrari deal before first 2020 race

But now Vettel could join up with his co-drivers on the virtual track after he got his hands on a home simulator set. 

“The truth is I didn’t have a simulator until a couple of days ago, so I haven’t been tempted because I didn’t have the chance,” he said, as quoted by Formula1.com.

Vettel asserted that he still has to properly set up the simulator and get it functioning correctly. 

“I have heard a lot of things about it, so I figured I should get one and try, but I still need to set it up properly. Generally, I am not going to foresee a career in sim racing - I think it is more something to try for fun.

“I’ve grown up with some of the stuff and I have been playing some games, but to be honest since I had kids it’s not the first thing on my list to do.

“But we’ll see how much time there will be. I’m aware that some people take it very seriously and spend a lot of time there, but I also enjoy doing other things so it will be a bit of a mix.”

The next Virtual Grand Prix will take place this Sunday at 6 PM BST around the Shanghai International Circuit in China. 

Ferrari has confirmed Leclerc will compete for it at the event alongside its driver academy member and Formula 2 driver, Callum Ilott.

Leclerc enters the race on the back of his win in Albert Park two weeks ago, when he partnered his brother Arthur at Ferrari.

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,031

    I like F1, I like let's plays, I sometimes even like let's plays of F1 games, yet for some reason this doesn't really attract my attention, and I don't really know why.

    • + 0
    • Apr 18 2020 - 12:31
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,242

      I would say it depends entirely on the game. I suspect that, like me, you find it annoying to see professional drivers playing arcade-like games. Very unrealistic and just kids games. That's usually what the F1 games are like. However, some Sim racing is much more realistic, with damage, tyre wear, etc. That's way more fun.

      That being said, I'd probably watch, at least highlights, of any game that has a bunch of F1 drivers competing

      • + 0
      • Apr 18 2020 - 18:59
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,031

      Well, I agree in part. I honestly really like the F1 games of late, especially 2019, and I don't mind seeing them played for a bit. But played in this way somehow seem to turn me off, I'd almost prefer them going with Mario Kart instead.

      • + 0
      • Apr 19 2020 - 14:34

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar