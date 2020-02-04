user icon
Williams announces Jack Aitken as its 2020 reserve driver

Williams announces Jack Aitken as its 2020 reserve driver

Wiliams has announced that Jack Aitken has joined it as its official reserve driver for the 2020 Formula 1 season. 

On Monday, the Briton confirmed that he had parted ways with the Renault F1 team after spending a handful of years in its junior academy.

However, he has now taken on a role with the Williams team, who has confirmed that as part of his role, he will get an outing in an FP1 session this year.

“It is a great honour to join ROKiT Williams Racing as their Reserve Driver for the 2020 season," Aitken said. "Williams is a team with strong heritage, and continued longevity, and I’m looking forward to directly contributing to their development through my simulator and testing work."

Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “It is obvious from what Jack has achieved so far he is a young driver with a great career ahead of him and we believe he has the right credentials to reach the top in the sport.

"Jack has proved his ability in FIA Formula 2 and GP3 and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve as the team’s Official Reserve Driver.”

Aitken spent the last two years racing in Formula 2, where he picked up four race wins and nine podiums.

Williams endured a difficult 2019 campaign, scoring just a single point across 21 races. It was also unable to keep up with other midfield teams and lingered at the back of the field for the season.

Nicholas Latifi has joined it as a full-time driver, while the Grove squad has also recruited Dan Ticktum and Roy Nissany in development roles for 2020.

Replies (7)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,903

    Another one?

    • + 1
    • Feb 4 2020 - 12:26
    • F1todayfan101

      Posts: 102

      Gotta catch them all!

      • + 0
      • Feb 4 2020 - 12:54
    • f1dave

      Posts: 729

      Are they selling tickets ?

      • + 0
      • Feb 4 2020 - 15:22
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,903

      If so, can I have one? Hey, I'll give them a shiny Pikachu card for them!

      • + 0
      • Feb 4 2020 - 16:07
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      Let me look into my childhood kiddie bank, it might have enough to buy myself a reserve role at Williams.

      • + 0
      • Feb 4 2020 - 17:03
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,794

    good for aitken i guess

    • + 0
    • Feb 4 2020 - 14:20
  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 46

    I've lost count

    • + 0
    • Feb 4 2020 - 20:05

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

