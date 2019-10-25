user icon
icon

link-icon
Racing Point wanted to copy Renault's brake bias system

Racing Point wanted to copy Renault's brake bias system

  • Published on 25 Oct 2019 18:55
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafauer has revealed that his team originally wished to copy Renault's brake bias system that automatically adjusted prior to a corner, rather than see Renault get punished for their design.

The FIA announced this week its decision to disqualify Renault from the Japanese Grand Prix results after it was found guilty of breaching the sporting regulations for using driver aids.

MORERenault confirms it won't appeal Japanese GP disqualification

Racing Point launched the protest against Renault at Suzuka, but Szafnauer says that the team wanted to also use the system after Sergio Perez was hit with brake balance issues in Silverstone.

"It really came about at Silverstone when we had a problem with our own brake bias system," Szafnauer told Sky Sports F1. "The system failed, we had a mechanical failure on the switch.

"If you remember, I think it was after a safety car, Sergio went completely forward on brake bias to keep his tyres warm, but then couldn't go back because the switch failed.

"He ended up running into Hulkenberg. We started looking at what we could do to make that more robust and then we noticed that Renault had an automatic system, which is what we wanted to do.

"We didn't want to protest Renault, we wanted to do the same. We wrote to the FIA and they categorically said that we can't do that. So we're hoping that through the protest, the FIA would say 'Yes, you too can do it'. But it didn't work out that way."

'Automatic brake bias adjustments would help drivers'

Szafnauer added that having the brake bias adjust automatically would make life easier for the driver, who already has multiple things to do inside the cockpit before entering a corner. 

"The decision just came out, so we've got to review that a little bit. But yeah you're right. There's a line of what is driver aid, what isn't. But with having to change brake bias manually, sometimes it's easy to do. 

"But sometimes when you've got three or four things to do before a corner, you may not get to that. Having it happen automatically definitey helps the driver."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar