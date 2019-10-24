user icon
Renault confirms it won't appeal Japanese GP disqualification

Renault confirms it won't appeal Japanese GP disqualification

  Published on 24 Oct 2019 16:41
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has confirmed that it will not appeal the stewards' decision to disqualify it from the Japanese Grand Prix. 

The FIA declared on Wednesday that Renault had been found guilty of using driver aids in Suzuka, following a protest launched by Racing Point.

Following the decision, Renault concludes that it doesn't have sufficient new evidence to provide to the stewards, and it does not wish to invest further time in the situation.

A statement from the team reads: "We regret the Stewards’ decision and, in particular, the severity of the sanction applied. In our opinion, the penalty is not proportionate to any benefit the drivers derived, especially when used within the context of a system confirmed fully legal and innovative.

"It is also inconsistent with previous sanctions for similar breaches, as acknowledged by the Stewards in their decision, but expressed without further argumentation. 

"However, since we have no new evidence to bring other than that already produced to demonstrate the legality of our system, we do not wish to invest further time and effort in a sterile debate in front of the International Court of Appeal concerning the subjective appreciation, and therefore sanction, related to an aid that reduces the driver workload without enhancing the performance of the car.

"We have therefore decided not to appeal the Stewards’ decision.

"Formula One will always be an arena for the relentless search for the slightest possible opportunities for competitive advantage. It is what we have always done and will continue to do, albeit with stronger internal processes before innovative solutions are brought on track."

MOREThe championship consequences following Renault's Japan disqualification

The disqualification puts a dent in the team's hopes of finishing fourth in the constructors' championship, as it now sits 43 points behind McLaren with four races remaining this season.

Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

