Japanese GP: Bottas wins as Mercedes clinches constructors' championship

Japanese GP: Bottas wins as Mercedes clinches constructors' championship

  • Published on 13 Oct 2019 08:39
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas has taken his third race win of the 2019 season, as he dominated proceedings at Suzuka. 

The Finn took his first victory since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this year, crossing the line over 11 seconds ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Despite getting both of its cars on the front row after qualifying, Ferrari's day quickly unravelled after Charles Leclerc made contact with Max Verstappen at Turn 1, sending the latter into a spin.

Red Bull opted to retire Verstappen from the race on lap 15 of the race due to the damage he sustained, while Leclerc carved his way through the field to eventually finish in sixth place.

Vettel, who claimed pole position earlier on Sunday, lost his lead off the line as he moved forward before the lights went out, which hurt his momentum on the second time of asking, allowing Bottas to storm into the lead of the race.

Bottas then controlled the race as the optimum strategy worked out to be a two-stop, with Vettel the first of the leaders to make a stop, barring Leclerc, who pitted after making contact with Verstappen.

Bottas pitted one lap later than Vettel while Lewis Hamilton stayed out - however the degradation was higher than expected, meaning the Briton dropped well behind Bottas and Vettel after making his first stop.

Vettel made his second stop on lap 32, while Bottas stayed out for a handful of laps longer. However, the Finn had pulled out a sizeable advantage and emerged comfortably in front of Vettel.

Hamilton made his final pit stop of the race in the final 10 laps and closed up onto the rear of Vettel on fresh soft tyres, but he couldn't find a way past the Ferrari driver.

Alexander Albon secured his career-best finish by crossing the line in fourth place, but made contact with Lando Norris early on, which forced the McLaren driver into the pits.

Albon was not penalised for the incident and came home in front of the second McLaren of Carlos Sainz, who scored his third fifth-place finish for the season.

After making a third pit stop in the last handful of laps for soft tyres, Leclerc ended the grand prix in sixth place, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo who resurged after being left frustrated after qualifying.

The Australian went deep into the race on the medium compound before attacking the pack late on with fresh tyres.

On the final lap, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez came together at Turn 1, which sent the Mexican driver into the barriers and out of the race amid a battle for eighth place.

Despite crashing out, Perez was still classified in ninth place, as a premature showing of the chequered flag display meant that he kept his position. 

Nico Hulkenberg was tenth, picking up the final point position ahead of the second Racing Point of Lance Stroll.

JP Circuit Suzuka - 13 October 2019

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,980

    Well done to Valteri, he was faster than Lewis all weekend.
    Ferrari once again self destructing, showing that having the fastest car is not enough to be dominant. Leclerc was clumsy with Max and will probably get a penalty. Seb was really lucky not to get a penalty for jump starting the exact same way Kimi did in Sochi.

    McLaren were doing great until Albon crashed into Lando Norris. Once again, lucky that it didn't even get investigated for a potential penalty.

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 09:12
    JCF1

      Posts: 23

      I think Kimi's jump start was more clear. He moved forward much more than Vettel did.

      • + 0
      • Oct 13 2019 - 09:43
  abhidbgt

    Posts: 210

    This race sums up the constructor championship. What could have been for Ferrari and what has been for Ferrari. Mercedes rarely have made on track mistakes (maybe strategy wise they have) but their drivers have been clean while for Ferrari there have been on track mistakes, strategy mistakes and reliability woes.

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 09:55
  abhidbgt

    Posts: 210

    Just heard Valtteri's radio. It was absolutely legendary. James, it's Valtteri.
    :D

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 11:14
  Pistonhead

    Posts: 196

    Really enjoyed the race, very pleased for Bottas and especially pleased to see and hear him swearing in his post race interview when he told all his doubters to 'F@£k Them' - shows he got the spirit and let's see what he can do in the remaining races. Tough on VER, I don't think there was enough room for LEC in that corner but you always take the risk on the outside of someone understeering into you. Hamilton's pursuit of Vettel was good viewing and despite 10 or so laps fresher tyres, the Ferrari has a power advantage that they have had for a few races now.

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 11:18
Related news

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
75
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,047
  • Podiums 37
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
