user icon
icon

link-icon
Verstappen hopeful of Japan fight with fresh Honda engine

Verstappen hopeful of Japan fight with fresh Honda engine

  • Published on 08 Oct 2019 18:06
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen is hopeful that his fresh Honda engine will allow him to be in the fight at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen took a grid penalty at the Russian Grand Prix last time out, dropping five places after receiving a new internal combustion engine ahead of the weekend. 

The upcoming event at the Suzuka Circuit will be Honda's first home race while powering the senior Red Bull team, having already competed in 2018 with Toro Rosso.

With two race wins under his belt this year so far, Verstappen admits that the back straight without DRS could be "painful" for Red Bull - however he is remaining optimistic. 

"Looking at last year in Suzuka, I think Ferrari was also very fast," Verstappen said. "But of course we had our moments in the race together, but I still expect that we could have a strong weekend there.

"There's still quite a long straight down the back without DRS that could be painful, but we'll see. We'll have a fresh engine there, let's see how we'll compare against Ferrari and Mercedes.

"I expect both teams to be quick, probably Mercedes more in sector one, and Ferrari towards sector three. That's how it has been the whole year."

Verstappen also joked that the Japanese fans, who traditionally have been some of the most passionate of the season, will have to split the colours to accommodate the Dutch orange. 

"Let's see if we have the chance of winning, but after the success that we've had this year, which I think many didn't expect to happen, I hope a lot of fans are coming to the track.

"It will just be a bit of a question mark on what they're going to wear," Verstappen laughed. "They have white and red on their flag but with Dutch involved, they wear a lot of orange so maybe they'll have to split the shirts."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

    Fastest lap

     

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    07:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

    07:10 - 09:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar