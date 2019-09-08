Italian GP: Leclerc holds off Mercedes to win in Monza

user icon
<strong>Italian GP: </strong> Leclerc holds off Mercedes to win in Monza

  • Published on 08 Sep 2019 16:30
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Charles Leclerc has won his second Formula 1 Grand Prix, crossing the line just ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas and Leclerc were involved in an intense scrap in the final few laps of the Grand Prix, but the Monégasque driver managed to stay ahead to win at the home of Ferrari. Even with fresher tyres, the Finn could not find a way past after a costly mistake at turn 1.

Lewis Hamilton finished in third after a late pit stop, but battled hard with Leclerc during the first half of the race. The pair both made mistakes and went off the circuit, but even though Leclerc was waved the black and white flag it was the Ferrari driver than came out victorious. 

Hamilton lost out to Bottas when he went straight on at the first chicane, and then dropped back to his teammate. The Brit made a late pit stop to go for the fastest lap, a feat which he achieved.

In fourth place was Daniel Ricciardo, who drove an impressive race for Renault to score their best finish of the season so far. The Australian was nearly fifteen seconds ahead of his teammate Nico Hulkenberg who came across the line in fifth place.

After a rocky start to the race, Alexander Albon finished just over a second behind Hulkenberg in sixth place. Albon duelled with Carlos Sainz in the early stages of the race but was pushed wide at the Curva Grande and the pair collided.

The Anglo-Thai driver was then handed a five-second penalty for going off the track gaining an advantage when passing the Haas of Kevin Magnussen. He re-gained a lot of his lost time after his pit stop with a few impressive overtakes.

Sergio Perez had an almost perfect afternoon in his Racing Point, finishing in seventh place from the back of the grid. The Mexican also managed to stay ahead of a charging Max Verstappen for the last ten laps of the race, showing impressive pace along the straights.

Verstappen was next up on the road, just 0.6s behind Perez. The Dutchman had an eventful race, with an incident at the start meaning his Red Bull team had to change his front wing at the end of lap 1. He then went on a charge, overtaking half of the field on his way to eighth place.

Antonio Giovinazzi surely made up for his costly mistake at the end of last week's Belgian Grand Prix with his best finish in Formula 1 in front of his home crowd. He was closely followed by Lando Norris in the McLaren, with the British rookie making up a number of places throughout a strong recovery drive to round out the top 10.

Pierre Gasly missed out on points for Toro Rosso, with the Frenchman finishing in eleventh. He struggled to stay close to Norris throughout the race, only attempting a move once just after his pit stop. 

His teammate Daniil Kvyat showed much stronger pace in the sister car, but unfortunately for the Russian after gaining a good amount of time under the virtual safety car his Honda engine gave up the ghost.

Lance Stroll was unfortunate to not score points after starting from within the top ten, as he was span around by Sebastian Vettel. He received a drive-through penalty after almost making contact with Gasly on his return to the circuit.

Vettel had a race to forget, as the German span at the Ascari chicane. When he tried to rejoin the track, he lit up the rear tyres and collided with Stroll. He received a ten-second stop-go penalty for the offence, the harshest penalty the stewards can give aside from disqualification. 

Other retirees were Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard retiring due to a loose wheel after his pit stop. Sainz was running an impressive sixth place for McLaren, and this is another painful reitrement for the team. It has allowed Renault to half the gap to the Woking outfit in the constructors championship.

F1Grand Prix Italy - Race

IT Monza - 08 September 2019

Photos Italy 2019

  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 161

    Even though there weren't much overtakes, the race was engaging. Leclerc may have moved under braking but it wasn't at the same level as Verstappen's against Raikkonen all those years ago. What a horrible race for Sebastian! At one point I thought he would overtake Bottas and might put pressure on Hamilton but in the end he didn't even score points. It was his mistake but I do feel sad for him. It feels like he is coming under a lot of pressure but that's no excuse for his unsafe joining of race.
    Ferrari have had their fun and it's time to let this season be dominated by Mercedes again. Solid drive from both Renault's driver. Humongous point score for them. Good race by Perez as usual. And good race by Verstappen too, especially considering that he had to pit so early.
    What were Alfa thinking, that oversight completely ruined Kimi's race!

    • + 0
    • Sep 8 2019 - 17:14
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 879

    Brilliant drive from LeClerc. Well deserved win. Sent not up to his old form. Looking a lot like his last year at Red Bull.

    • + 3
    • Sep 8 2019 - 17:42
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,228

    Pretty good race. Not the best this season, but it was acceptable. But Jesus Christ, Vettel has fallen down the bullshit tree in a fashion that would make Williams would say "yeah, not as bad as us but still pretty lame". And on the complete opposite end, we had Leclerc racing for all he was worth and successfully holding off two Merc' cars. That boy might have to file for work induced hypertonia after this race, poor lad! But he pulled through in a beautiful way. I'm glad I was in error regarding the race outcome, but I do think Merc' were at least even with Ferrari. I think Ferrari pulled through thanks to slightly better strategy and thanks to Leclerc.

    I wonder what kinda race RBH could've had had Max not been in that L1 incident (looks like he was pushed into Perez, so this time he was a passenger) and had Albon not overdriven during that otherwise stellar overtake. But Kvyat's engine blow worries me a bit.

    • + 0
    • Sep 8 2019 - 18:15
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,009

    End of an era for Vettel.

    • + 1
    • Sep 8 2019 - 18:54
  • f1ski

    Posts: 460

    Does seb want to continue his career like Kimi? I think not. He is done. And max another mistake he needs to chill and get back to being consistent and fast. He has more speed than Albon.

    • + 0
    • Sep 8 2019 - 20:12


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar