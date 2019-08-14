user icon
icon

link-icon
Too easy to blame luck for Renault struggles - Ricciardo

Too easy to blame luck for Renault struggles - Ricciardo

  • Published on 14 Aug 2019 12:22
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo says Renault can't just blame poor luck for its difficult opening half to the 2019 season. 

The Enstone outfit currently sits sixth in the constructors' championship with 39 points - over half of what it had tallied up at the same point last year. 

Ricciardo has scored points just once in the last five races. After his seventh-place finish at the British Grand Prix, the Australian retired from Germany with an engine failure.

His weekend in Hungary was compromised when he was forced to start from the back of the grid due to picking up penalties for exceeding his quota for power unit components.

MOREHulkenberg: Renault must ask itself 'serious questions' during summer break 

However, Ricciardo says that bad luck can't be used to sum up Renault's season so far, as he sees that it could have done things better along the way. 

"I think bad luck is too easy," he said. "There are times where you run out of reasons and you just say 'alright, that must be just some form of luck'.

"But then again, if you trace it back further enough, there's always a way you could have helped or created something different or better. It hasn't been perfect but I don't want to just blame it on luck, I think we can all do better.

"It's too easy to blame luck. I really want to get a tattoo that says 'fuck luck', but that might be a bit aggressive," Ricciardo laughed. "But we can do better."

Ricciardo had reservations over Honda potential 

2019 marks Ricciardo's first season with Renault, after he departed Red Bull following five seasons with the energy drink squad.

It was just over a year ago when he announced that he would be joining Renault after also holding discussions with Red Bull and McLaren.

Ricciardo admits that he had reservations over Honda, who joined Red Bull as its engine supplier for the 2019 season after spending the 2018 campaign with Toro Rosso

"Up until this point, it was really just Renault and Red Bull," Ricciardo reflected. "Definitely by this weekend [Hungary]. I won't lie, I definitely spoke to them [McLaren] for a bit.

"But they were the three, if I'm being serious about the contenders, it was those three. But at this point, it was just Renault and Red Bull. And at Red Bull, there were still some things.

"They wanted a longer-term deal, I wanted a shorter one. I had some reservations about how Honda would be and all that so even with Red Bull it wasn't like 'this is everything'."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    I think he is starting to regret his decision. Hindsight is a fickle thing, but I feel he tried to go for the safe option, rather than A: staying and going with RBH with a performance clause (what Max may or may not have one off), or B: join McLaren, a customer but on the rise and with ample opportunity for him to become 1st driver and lead, what Sainz kinda is doing now. The logic was sound I guess, only this is Renault. I've said before I have little faith in them, and I stand by it. They've pumped decent money into their car ever since they returned, but so far that has rendered them about as Swedish healthcare on the choice of ambulances.

    • + 0
    • Aug 14 2019 - 12:42
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,006

      F1 is a costly sport. If you don't just want a participation certificate, one must pump Mercedez levels of money into its commitment. Plus, they are being managed by some of the sport's weakest.

      • + 0
      • Aug 14 2019 - 17:20

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 740
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 94
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar